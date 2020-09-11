1h ago

Saturday's weather: The sun is still out to play as the weekend rolls in

(iStock)
(iStock)

The consistently warm weather will continue across the country on Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Northern Cape (except in the west), Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape and northern interior of the Eastern Cape as well as the western areas of the Free State and North West.

- Gale force north-westerly winds of 62 to 74 km/h are expected over the Beaufort West Municipality.

Special weather advisories

Strong north-westerly winds (50 to 60km/h) are expected over the Karoo Hoogland Municipality of the Northern Cape and Little Karoo of the Western Cape on Saturday, including the interior of the Western Cape on Sunday.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches on the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy in the east with morning drizzle and fog patches on the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The North West will be fine and warm.

The Free State will be fine and warm but partly cloudy in the southern parts.

The Northern Cape can expect morning fog along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot. It will be fine in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy with fog over the Overberg District in the morning, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool over the Cape Metropole. 

It will become cloudy in the west towards the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the south coast until midday, otherwise fresh to strong north-westerly to westerly but moderate north of Table Bay.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm but hot in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming fresh south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm but hot in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be strong north-easterly

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

w
The forecast for 12 September.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

Read more on:
weather
