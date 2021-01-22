1h ago

Saturday's weather: Thundershowers, heatwaves forecast across the country

Rain is expected in some places tomorrow.
Misha Jordaan, Gallo Images

The South African Weather Service is advising of severe thunderstorms in some parts of the country, in what is forecast to be a mostly warm to hot Saturday. 

Impact-based warnings

Yellow Level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms, with heavy downpours, gusty winds and excessive lightning. It will result in localised damage to settlements (formal/informal), vehicles and a short-term disruption to power over the eastern interior, spreading to the coastline.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western and central interior of the Western Cape and southern parts of the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

- Extremely hot conditions are expected over Khai-Ma in the Northern Cape, Central Karoo District, Langeberg municipality of the Western Cape as well as the western half of the Eastern Cape.

- A heat wave, with persistently high temperatures, is expected over the Matzikama municipality and the southern parts of Namakwa Districts of the Northern Cape, central and the eastern interior of the Western Cape province as well as the western and northern interior of the Eastern Cape.      

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be fine and hot.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

In Mpumalanga, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east, but scattered in the extreme north-east. 

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the south-west, where it will be hot. It will become cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers in the lowveld. 

In the North West, it will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme west from the afternoon.

The Free State will be warm in the east, otherwise fine and hot, but partly cloudy in the west, spreading eastwards in the afternoon. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the west from the afternoon.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be cloudy and warm along the coast in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy to fine and hot to very hot, but extremely hot in places over the northern interior.

There will be isolated evening thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy, with fog along the coast in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot to extremely hot over the Little and Central Karoo.

There will be isolated evening thundershowers in places.

It will become cloudy, with light rain over the south-western parts and south coast from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly, but strong along the south-coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy, with morning fog along the coast and adjacent interior, but partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh from the afternoon.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers in the afternoon, but isolated in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from the south in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and hot, but very hot in the north.

It will become partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly, becoming fresh in places in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

w
The forecast for 23 January.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

