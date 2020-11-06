Saturday's weather: Warm conditions expected across SA, with Pretoria reaching a high of 31°C

A fine and warm Saturday is expected across the country, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warnings

A yellow warning for wind where high-sided vehicles are at risk of being blown over - on the N1 and N2 - in the Central Karoo and Cape Winelands in the Western Cape.

A yellow warning for wind and waves leading to difficult in navigation at sea off the coast between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas until Sunday morning.

Advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the Lowveld areas of Limpopo and Mpumalanga from Saturday until at least Monday.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be fine in the evening, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in the Lowveld.

In Limpopo, it will be fine and hot to very hot, but extremely hot in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The North West will be fine and warm to hot.

The Free State will be fine and warm.

In the Northern Cape, there will be morning fog along the coast, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly become fresh at times in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers in the extreme west and adjacent interior, otherwise isolated except in the north-east where it will be partly cloudy and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, but strong to gale force between Cape Agulhas and Table Bay spreading to Cape Columbine otherwise moderate south-westerly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy and windy in the north from late morning until the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light northerly, becoming moderate easterly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in places south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and warm, but cool in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly from late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy with morning isolated showers and rain in the south-east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly from the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala