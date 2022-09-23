Saturday's weather: Warm day, but fire warnings for parts of the country

The South African Weather Service issued extremely high fire danger warnings for the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the central and western parts of Free State, North West, the western parts of Limpopo and the south-western parts of Gauteng.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.



It will be partly cloudy in the east of Mpumalanga, where it will be cloudy at first, with early morning fog patches along the escarpment areas, otherwise fine and warm.



Partly cloudy skies will occur in the east of Limpopo, with early morning fog patches along the escarpment areas.

It will be fine and warm, but hot in the western Bushveld.

The North West can expect fine, windy and warm to hot weather, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The Free State will be cloudy, with morning fog in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot.

There will be evening isolated showers and thundershowers along the Lesotho border.

It will be cold along the coast of the Northern Cape, otherwise fine and cool, but partly cloudy.

It will be windy and warm to hot in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy over the north-eastern parts at first, otherwise fine and cool, with high-level clouds.

It will become partly cloudy over the western parts during the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but easterly to north-easterly along the south coast, where it will be moderate and become south-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool, with a chance of light rain in places along the coast between St Francis and Port Alfred in the morning.

It will be warm in places over the northern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly, reaching strong conditions east of Algoa Bay, becoming light south-easterly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior, with a chance of light rain in places in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm over the north-western interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, reaching strong conditions from midday.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cool conditions in the south, with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be gentle southerly north of Richards Bay at first, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.