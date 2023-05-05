Saturday's weather: Warm day for most provinces, with fire warnings for parts of Northern Cape

The South African Weather Service has issued an extremely high fire danger warning for the northern and eastern parts of the Northern Cape.



The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be cloudy in the east of Mpumalanga, with morning fog along the escarpment.

The province will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Fine and warm conditions will occur across Limpopo, becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon.

Isolated late afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the south.

Partly cloudy and warm conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers, will prevail in the North West.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

It will be fine in the southern parts of the Northern Cape at first.

The province will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east.

It will be cloudy along the coast, with morning fog patches. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Cloudy to partly cloudy skies, with morning fog, will occur over the southern parts of the Western Cape and along the west coast.

There will be mist over the extreme north-eastern interior.

Most areas will be fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

It will be cloudy across the Eastern Cape, with fog patches and mist over the interior in the morning.

Otherwise, the province will be fine and cool to warm.

Isolated showers and rain will occur along the east coast and adjacent interior.

Additionally, isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme north in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming light to moderate north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy, with isolated showers and rain along the coast in the morning.

The province will be partly cloudy and warm.

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the west.

The wind along the coast will be gentle northerly to north-westerly north of Richard's Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.