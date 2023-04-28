Saturday's weather: Warm day with isolated showers in several regions

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves between Cape Columbine and Hamburg.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers towards the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.



It will be cloudy in the east of Mpumalanga at first, with fog along the escarpment.

The province will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Cloudy conditions will occur in the east of Limpopo at first, with fog along the escarpment.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and southern parts.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

It will be fine in the south-west of the Free State, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Morning fog will occur over the south of the Northern Cape.

The province will be partly cloudy, becoming fine and cool to warm from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly.

There will be morning fog along the west coast of the Western Cape.

Otherwise, the province will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Light rain will occur in the south-west in the morning, spreading to the eastern parts of the south coast in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, at first northerly to north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be cloudy over the interior of the Eastern Cape, becoming partly cloudy and cool.

Along the south coast, it will be cloudy and cool, with fresh to strong south-westerly wind.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy and cool to cold, with a chance of rain south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

It will be partly cloudy and warm in KwaZulu-Natal, with scattered afternoon showers and rain in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from the south in the morning, spreading northwards.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.