Saturday's weather: Warm day with severe thunderstorms in several regions

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in parts of Gauteng, the North West, Free State, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape.



A yellow level 2 warning for damaging wind is expected between Dassen Island and Hermanus.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Kamiesberg Municipality in the Northern Cape and the entire West Coast District in the Western Cape.

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures will occur in the Nama Khoi and Kamiesberg municipalities in the Northern Cape and Matzikama Municipality in the Western Cape until Sunday.

Gauteng will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers in Mpumalanga.

There will be scattered showers in the central and south-western parts of the province.

It will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in Limpopo, but scattered showers in the southern parts.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Morning fog patches will occur in the east of the Free State at first, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Isolated showers will occur along the Lesotho border.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but scorching over the interior, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

There will be scattered showers in the north-eastern parts. It will be fine in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

It will be partly cloudy along the south coast of the Western Cape in the morning, otherwise fine and warm in that region.

Conditions will be extremely hot over the West Coast District interior.

The wind along the south coast will be moderate to fresh easterly.

It will be strong to near gale force along the south-west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be partly cloudy in parts of the western half of the Eastern Cape at first.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh easterly from late morning.

The eastern escarpment of the province will be fine, otherwise cloudy, and cool but warm in places.

Isolated thundershowers are expected in places over the northern interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, but fresh in the afternoon.

Morning fog patches will occur in places over the KwaZulu-Natal interior.

Otherwise, the province will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the east.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly from the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.