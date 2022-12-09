1h ago

add bookmark

Saturday's weather: Warm with thunderstorms in several regions

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thundershowers are expected in parts of the country.
Thundershowers are expected in parts of the country.
Getty/ Pablo Perdomo

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the northern and central parts of the Eastern and Western Cape, central and southern parts of the Northern Cape, and the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal. 

A yellow level 2 warning for strong wind was issued for the areas between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas.

Additionally, extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected over the north-western parts of the Western Cape.

Gauteng will be cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated showers in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be cloudy in the north-east of Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Scattered showers will occur in the Highveld.

Cloudy conditions will prevail in the east of Limpopo, with morning drizzle along the escarpment.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered showers in the south.

Morning fog patches will occur in the east of the Free State, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

There will be widespread showers and thundershowers in the west. 

Morning fog will occur along the Northern Cape escarpment.

The province will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

There will be widespread showers over the central and southern parts.

It will be cloudy in the south-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, becoming south-westerly by the afternoon.

It will be cloudy in the extreme east of the Western Cape, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Widespread showers will occur in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly along the south coast at first, otherwise fresh to strong south-easterly, but gale force along the south-west coast from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

It will be cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers in the eastern half of the province. 

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the north.

It will become cloudy in the afternoon, with widespread showers and thundershowers in the south-west.

Isolated showers will occur in the north-east. 

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, becoming southerly to south-easterly in the extreme south from late morning, spreading to Ballito by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Saturday's temperatures
Saturday's temperatures.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should accept responsibility for the dire state of Eskom’s power system?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Eskom’s current management must take the fall
4% - 175 votes
Previous bosses from Zuma years are to blame
32% - 1594 votes
Mantashe and govt have been asleep at the wheel
31% - 1528 votes
There are many culprits; it’s a complex situation
33% - 1632 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.34
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.29
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
18.28
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.79
-1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.1%
Gold
1,799.41
+0.6%
Silver
23.51
+1.9%
Palladium
1,958.00
+1.4%
Platinum
1,028.11
+1.9%
Brent Crude
76.15
-1.3%
Top 40
68,351
+0.1%
All Share
74,548
+0.1%
Resource 10
73,315
-0.7%
Industrial 25
92,605
+1.0%
Financial 15
15,401
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty
What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know

07 Dec

SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo