Saturday's weather: Warm with thunderstorms in several regions

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the northern and central parts of the Eastern and Western Cape, central and southern parts of the Northern Cape, and the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

A yellow level 2 warning for strong wind was issued for the areas between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas.

Additionally, extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected over the north-western parts of the Western Cape.



Gauteng will be cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated showers in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be cloudy in the north-east of Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Scattered showers will occur in the Highveld.

Cloudy conditions will prevail in the east of Limpopo, with morning drizzle along the escarpment.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered showers in the south.

Morning fog patches will occur in the east of the Free State, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

There will be widespread showers and thundershowers in the west.

Morning fog will occur along the Northern Cape escarpment.

The province will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

There will be widespread showers over the central and southern parts.

It will be cloudy in the south-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, becoming south-westerly by the afternoon.

It will be cloudy in the extreme east of the Western Cape, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Widespread showers will occur in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly along the south coast at first, otherwise fresh to strong south-easterly, but gale force along the south-west coast from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

It will be cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers in the eastern half of the province.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the north.

It will become cloudy in the afternoon, with widespread showers and thundershowers in the south-west.

Isolated showers will occur in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, becoming southerly to south-easterly in the extreme south from late morning, spreading to Ballito by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.