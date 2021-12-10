1h ago

add bookmark

Saturday's weather: Warnings of extreme thunderstorms for Eastern Cape

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Severe thunderstorms and heavy rains are expected.
Severe thunderstorms and heavy rains are expected.
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds, News24

The South African Weather Service has forecast severe thunderstorms for parts of the Eastern Cape.

Impact-based warnings:

- Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, large hail, damaging winds and excessive lightning is expected over the central and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warnings: 

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central Karoo of the Western Cape and the northern areas of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region: 

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but hot in the Lowveld where it will be scattered.

Limpopo, Free State and North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape will be cloudy along the coast at first where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be very hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

Western Cape will see morning fog patches along the coast and adjacent interior with drizzle along the south coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but hot over the eastern interior. It will be cloudy over the south and south-western coastal areas.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly becoming moderate westerly to south-westerly from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be very hot in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming gentle southerly to south-easterly in the south from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

w
The forecast for 11 December.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
New Zealand's tobacco ban to 'make sure young people' never start smoking is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Genius! And long overdue
30% - 647 votes
Unlikely to work, but an interesting idea
40% - 861 votes
A terrible idea, taking away freedom to choose
29% - 618 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
My Only Story | 'Back to normal?' How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

4h ago

My Only Story | 'Back to normal?' How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.98
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.20
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.09
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,784.60
+0.5%
Silver
22.16
+0.9%
Palladium
1,749.50
-3.5%
Platinum
942.50
+0.4%
Brent Crude
74.42
-1.9%
Top 40
65,390
-0.6%
All Share
71,686
-0.7%
Resource 10
67,951
-0.4%
Industrial 25
95,032
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,113
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo