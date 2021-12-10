Saturday's weather: Warnings of extreme thunderstorms for Eastern Cape

Western Cape will see morning fog patches along the coast and adjacent interior with drizzle along the south coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but hot over the eastern interior. It will be cloudy over the south and south-western coastal areas.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly becoming moderate westerly to south-westerly from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be very hot in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming gentle southerly to south-easterly in the south from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.