Savage the sniffer dog leads police to a stash of drugs in car door panel

Ntwaagae Seleka
A sniffer dog located drugs hidden in a car.
Arrive Alive
  • A City of Cape Town Metro police sniffer dog's keen sense of smell has led to the arrest of a man found to be in possession of various drugs.
  • The dog alerted the police to the presence of illegal substances hidden in both front door panels of the suspect's Toyota Corolla sedan.
  • The drugs were estimated to be worth almost R120 000.

A City of Cape Town Metro police sniffer dog's keen sense of smell has led to the arrest of a man found to be in possession of various drugs.

Savage was on duty with law enforcement officers who were conducting highway patrols on the N2 on Thursday when he made the discovery.

According to Arrive Alive, officers stopped a suspicious Toyota Corolla on the N2 before the Sir Lowry's Pass Village turn-off at around 16:00.

"Not only had the vehicle licence disc expired, but so too was the international driving license produced by the motorist. Officers noticed that the man seemed nervous and sought permission to search the car. The driver's driving licence was found to be fake.

"Within seconds, Savage alerted the officers to presence of illegal substances in both front door panels. His handlers discovered 28 bags of tik of varying sizes, and 570 mandrax tablets," said Arrive Alive.

The stash was estimated to be worth almost R120 000.

The 40-year-old driver was arrested for dealing in illegal substances. He was detained at Gordon's Bay police station and is expected to appear in court soon.

