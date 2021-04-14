1h ago

Save lives or risk putting SA's assets into private hands? - Mkhize on tense vaccine talks

Jason Felix
  • Zweli Mkhize says negotiating for Covid-19 vaccines has been challenging.
  • He says, at times, vaccine manufacturers have unreasonable preconditions.
  • Confidentiality obligations have prevented the government from revealing detailed vaccine acquisition plans.

Negotiations to get Covid-19 vaccines for 40 million South Africans placed the government in a catch-22 situation, having to decide between saving lives and risk putting the country's assets into private hands.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize detailed the tough negotiations the government had with vaccine manufacturers, which delayed procuring the life-saving jabs.

On Wednesday, Mkhize told Parliament's health committee that, at times, manufacturers had unreasonable preconditions which the government could not accede to.

What made matters worse, Mkhize said, was the onerous confidentiality obligations preventing the health department from revealing detailed plans to Parliament and the public.

He said:

As a government, we have found ourselves in the precarious position of having to choose between saving our citizens' lives and risking putting the country's assets into private hands. With all the complexities of negotiating, I want to state upfront that our firm commitment throughout, as government, has been that we dare not neglect our constitutional obligation to protect the lives and health of our people.

According to Mkhize, Pfizer wanted to have sole discretion to determine additional terms and guarantees for the government to fulfil indemnity obligations.

"This condition posed a potential risk to our assets and fiscus. We expressed our concern to them, so did Treasury as the department responsible for protecting the fiscus. This led to further delays in concluding the agreement and meant a delay in the delivery schedule we were negotiating at the time.

Contain

"After intense negotiations by our teams, Pfizer finally conceded to removing this problematic term and the final agreement signed does not contain this," he said.

One of the main conditions required by both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson was that it be indemnified from adverse events because of its vaccines, and that a no-fault compensation fund be established for paying claimants by 30 April.

Mkhize said the scheme was approved, and the public will have five days to comment on its proposals.

He also announced that the first batch of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccines would arrive in the country in the first week of May.

Mkhize said every week, starting on 3 May, South Africa would be receiving 325 260 vaccines.

The weekly allocation forms part of the first 20 million vaccine agreement the government signed with Pfizer.

He said the government had secured 10 million additional Pfizer vaccines, bringing the total amount of vaccines to 30 million.

