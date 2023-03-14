SBV says 'justice served' as ex-staffer gets 8 years for stealing R4m

Bathobile Mlangeni was sentenced to eight years for stealing R4 million from SBV in 2019.

Mlangeni disappeared in July 2019 after stealing the company's money.

SBV Services said justice had been served, and the individual involved had been sentenced.

SBV Services said justice was served after a former employee, Bathobile Mlangeni, was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment for stealing R4 million from the company at Mall of Africa, Midrand, in 2019.

Mlangeni, 29, appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on 8 March - and was sentenced to eight years for theft.

SBV's CEO, Mark Barrett, said he was "extremely pleased that justice was served and that the individual involved in this crime has been sentenced."

"We support the justice system for issuing a sentence that fits this crime and commends SBV's investigators, who have worked tirelessly with the SAPS and other role-players to bring her to justice after three years. We extend our thanks to the SAPS for their efforts and support," said Barrett.

He said no case was closed until it was resolved.

"We will always persist in our efforts to ensure that criminals involved in theft and CIT [cash-in-transit] attacks against SBV are brought to book and that the crime impacting our industry is eradicated."

Mlangeni was catapulted to notoriety in 2019 when she disappeared after the theft.

She was, however, arrested on 6 January 2022 in Zola, Soweto.

News24 previously reported that Mlangeni was seen, on CCTV footage, stuffing millions of rands into rubbish bags at SBV's cash depot at the Mall of Africa in Midrand.

Mlangeni was reported to have cut open two bulk cash bags, placed the money in refuse bags, then into a trolley, and walked off.

At the time of the crime, Barrett had said: "As a key service provider that ensures that cash is available for the citizens of South Africa, and as a responsible corporate citizen, we do not tolerate any crime and take all internal and external incidents in a serious light.

"If an incident does occur, we will focus our efforts, together with the relevant authorities, to ensure that the perpetrators involved are brought to justice."

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the sentence was welcomed and hoped that it would serve as a deterrent.