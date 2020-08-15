1h ago

add bookmark

SCA dismisses lawyer Tumi Mokwena's application to stop inspection of trust funds, books

Russel Molefe, correspondent
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Prominent lawyer Tumi Mokwena when he was acquitted of attempted murder charges.
Prominent lawyer Tumi Mokwena when he was acquitted of attempted murder charges.
Gallo
  • The SCA has dismissed Limpopo lawyer Tumi Mokwena's bid to stop his practice's trust accounts and books from being inspected. 
  • The court said Mokwena failed to provide exceptional circumstances.
  • It is unclear whether Mokwena will be taking his application to a higher court. 

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed with costs an application by prominent Limpopo-based lawyer Tumi Mokwena to stop the Law Society of the Northern Provinces from inspecting all trust accounts and books relating to his practice.

Mokwena approached the SCA after his appeal against a Limpopo High Court order to open his files for inspection was dismissed last year.

He applied to the SCA for reconsideration or variation of the decision.

The SCA has now found that Mokwena, in his application, failed to provide exceptional circumstances.

Judge Mandisa Maya, president of the SCA, said: "The application in terms of S17(2)(f) of Act 10 of 2013 is dismissed with costs for the reason that no exceptional circumstances warranting reconsideration or variation of the decision refusing the application for leave to appeal have been established."

The matter originates from a complaint lodged with the law society by a member of the Bjatladi Communal Property Association, which is the beneficiary of the Zebediela Citrus Estate through the land reform programme.

Complaint about R10 million deposit, further R28 million

The complaint involved R10 million deposited into Mokwena's law firm trust account and a further R28 million made available through several payments by Exotic Fruit Company. All the money remains unaccounted for.

This happened when Mokwena was running the affairs of the citrus estate on behalf of the communal property association.

It was at the same estate where he allegedly fired several shots at disgruntled workers. However, he was later acquitted of attempted murder charges.

Mokwena did not respond to several phone calls and messages to find out if he would approach a higher court or would comply with the court order.

The law society has indicated it has instructed its audit department to commence with the inspection of the law firm's accounts and books.

Mokwena is also facing an application for liquidation brought by local businessman Sthembiso Bethuel Bosch in the Limpopo High Court.

Bosch apparently deposited R1.5 million and a further R150 000 into Mokwena's trust account for the purchase of a property that did not materialise.

Mokwena is opposing the application.

Related Links
Former Malema lawyer Tumi Mokwena's law firm's accounts unfrozen
High Court dismisses Tumi Mokwena's bid to suspend liquidation of firm
Prominent Polokwane lawyer fights to save firm, applies for suspension of liquidation order
Read more on:
scatumi mokwenalimpopocourt application
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
25% - 4106 votes
No I would not
31% - 5072 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
44% - 7346 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

7h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.38
(-0.05)
ZAR/GBP
22.72
(-0.10)
ZAR/EUR
20.56
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
12.45
(-0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.19)
Gold
1942.90
(+0.07)
Silver
26.42
(+0.07)
Platinum
941.16
(+0.46)
Brent Crude
44.74
(-0.36)
Palladium
2104.73
(+0.41)
All Share
57077.48
(-0.60)
Top 40
52737.48
(-0.65)
Financial 15
10156.41
(-0.69)
Industrial 25
75107.47
(-0.84)
Resource 10
58926.78
(-0.40)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo