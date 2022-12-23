1h ago

add bookmark

SCA finds doctor liable for brain damage of man who overdosed on alcohol and tablets

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Supreme Court of Appeal.
The Supreme Court of Appeal.
Ben Bezuidenhout, GroundUp, Wikimedia, file
  • A doctor was found to be liable for a patient's brain injury.
  • The man was admitted to the emergency unit after he overdosed on pills and alcohol. 
  • The doctor left the patient with nursing staff, without adequately instructing them. 

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) found a KwaZulu-Natal doctor liable for the brain injury sustained by a man admitted as a patient in the emergency unit of Life Westville Hospital eight years ago.

The man, who was 43 at the time, was brought to the hospital's emergency unit by his wife after he reportedly consumed alcohol and an unknown quantity of tablets.

Dr Sudhir Mohun examined the man.

However, that evening, the man became hypoxic and suffered from cardiac arrest, which led to permanent brain damage.

Mohun was filling in for Doctors G Sanpersad, R Maharaj & Associates, a medical practice which provided clinical care in the emergency unit in terms of an agreement with the hospital.

In its judgment, the SCA found Mohun was negligent when he left his patient in the care of the nursing staff, without adequately instructing them.

The appeal court found the evidence of Professor André Retief Coetzee, a specialist anaesthetist for cardiac and pulmonary procedures, was "cogent, clear and founded on logical reasoning".

Mohun agreed with Coetzee that, if the hypoxia was reacted upon timeously, the cardiac arrest would probably not have occurred, and the man would not have suffered brain damage.

READ | Gauteng health faces R1.1bn in claims for alleged negligence

Mohun also conceded that had he checked on the man after 21h35 and, up until 22h00, he would have been able to save him from suffering brain damage.

The court found the man's history of overdosing on alcohol and pills should have caused a reasonable medical practitioner in Mohun's position to expect a gradual change in his patient's breathing and oxygenation.

It, therefore, found the doctor was negligent.

Mohun conceded that he should have given clear instructions to the nursing staff to constantly remain with the patient, as well as what precisely to monitor him for, "given that the ingestion of drugs and alcohol could affect his respiratory rate and lead to possible airway obstruction".

Regarding the liability of Doctors G Sanpersad, R Maharaj & Associates, the SCA said: 

Our law is clear that the principal is not liable for the civil wrongs of an independent contractor, except where the principal was personally at fault.

"It follows that there was simply no legal basis upon which the second appellant could attract vicarious liability for the conduct of the first appellant.

"Thus, on the evidence before us, no case has been made out for a finding that the second appellant [the medical practice] was vicariously liable for the delicts of the first appellant [Mohun]."

The SCA found the medical practice was not liable for damages.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
supreme court of appealkwazulu-nataldurbancrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
46% - 4541 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 227 votes
It makes no difference
51% - 5022 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.98
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.49
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
18.04
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.39
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.3%
Gold
1,802.53
+0.6%
Silver
23.81
+1.0%
Palladium
1,742.00
+3.4%
Platinum
1,031.00
+4.9%
Brent Crude
80.98
-1.5%
Top 40
67,324
+0.3%
All Share
73,494
+0.4%
Resource 10
71,802
+0.8%
Industrial 25
89,895
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,828
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo