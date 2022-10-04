SCA interviews: 'I am unhappy there aren't women doing the big matters' - Judge Sulet Potterill

The JSC is interviewing candidates for positions in the SCA.

Eleven candidates were shortlisted for five vacancies on the SCA bench.

Sulet Potterill was one of the candidates interviewed on Tuesday.

Judge Sulet Potterill, who is vying for a permanent position on the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein, says she is "unhappy" that there aren't enough women working on big cases.



"What is not good is that we don't see women in big matters, I don't know why," Potterill told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) during her interview in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

She said that, in cases she presides over, women can be seen advising senior counsel.

"It doesn't help for them to sit there and feed the senior counsel. I am unhappy that there aren't women doing the big matters," she said.

Six were interviewed on Monday, and the remaining five were interviewed on Tuesday.

During the interview, the judge said women were trying to "prove [themselves] as judges, that we are not even trying to put ourselves out there for leadership".

She added:

From the bench's side, there is not much we can do, but say please brief women.

Potterill has been a judge since 2009.



She is a former prosecutor and magistrate.

She acted at the SCA for four terms.

In 2019, Potterill found against suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, when she prevented Mkhwebane from enforcing the remedial action of her report on the SA Revenue Service's so-called "rogue unit".

She called Mkhwebane's remedial action "vague, contradictory and/or nonsensical".

Following the judgment, Potterill was attacked in court papers and statements by Mkhwebane.

Last week, News24 reported that email evidence showed, among other things, that Mkhwebane personally approved an article attacking a judge who had ruled in favour of Gordhan.

She suggested it should be written in simpler language, "so she can get the message".



