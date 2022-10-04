28m ago

add bookmark

SCA interviews: 'I am unhappy there aren't women doing the big matters' - Judge Sulet Potterill

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Judge Sulet Potterill. Picture: Isabel Venter
Judge Sulet Potterill. Picture: Isabel Venter
  • The JSC is interviewing candidates for positions in the SCA.
  • Eleven candidates were shortlisted for five vacancies on the SCA bench.
  • Sulet Potterill was one of the candidates interviewed on Tuesday. 

Judge Sulet Potterill, who is vying for a permanent position on the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein, says she is "unhappy" that there aren't enough women working on big cases.

"What is not good is that we don't see women in big matters, I don't know why," Potterill told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) during her interview in Johannesburg on Tuesday. 

She said that, in cases she presides over, women can be seen advising senior counsel.

"It doesn't help for them to sit there and feed the senior counsel. I am unhappy that there aren't women doing the big matters," she said.

Eleven shortlisted candidates are competing for five positions on the SCA bench.

READ | The 'fugitive' and the analysts: Inquiry evidence show Mkhwebane's PR campaign to attack SA's judiciary

Six were interviewed on Monday, and the remaining five were interviewed on Tuesday.

During the interview, the judge said women were trying to "prove [themselves] as judges, that we are not even trying to put ourselves out there for leadership".

She added:

From the bench's side, there is not much we can do, but say please brief women.

Potterill has been a judge since 2009.

She is a former prosecutor and magistrate.  

She acted at the SCA for four terms.

In 2019, Potterill found against suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, when she prevented Mkhwebane from enforcing the remedial action of her report on the SA Revenue Service's so-called "rogue unit".

She called Mkhwebane's remedial action "vague, contradictory and/or nonsensical".

Following the judgment, Potterill was attacked in court papers and statements by Mkhwebane.   

Last week, News24 reported that email evidence showed, among other things, that Mkhwebane personally approved an article attacking a judge who had ruled in favour of Gordhan.

She suggested it should be written in simpler language, "so she can get the message".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
judicial service commissiongautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 597 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 7231 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 907 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.72
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.19
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.57
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
+1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,709.66
+0.6%
Silver
20.95
+1.2%
Palladium
2,315.22
+4.1%
Platinum
925.95
+2.4%
Brent Crude
88.86
+4.2%
Top 40
59,611
+3.0%
All Share
66,070
+2.9%
Resource 10
64,192
+4.1%
Industrial 25
79,708
+2.8%
Financial 15
14,059
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

3h ago

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer

10h ago

Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

30 Sep

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo