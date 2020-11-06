28m ago

add bookmark

SCA postpones Helen Suzman Foundation's appeal in IPID head renewal process

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Robert McBride. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)
Robert McBride. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)
  • The Helen Suzman Foundation has approached the SCA, asking it to set aside an order of the high court in the matter between Robert McBride, the Minister of Police, and the Portfolio Committee on Police. 
  • The case was heard on Friday, and is expected back again in court next year. 
  • The foundation believes the court endorsed a "constitutionally impermissible interpretation of section 6(3)(b) of the IPID Act". 

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) wants the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein to overturn a 2019 high court order in the case between former executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Robert McBride and the Minister of Police.  

The foundation appeared before the SCA on Friday, saying the high court order needed to be "undone". 

Advocate Max du Plessis who appeared on behalf of the foundation said the high court order currently stood as "an unconstitutional order".

But since McBride had taken up a new post, and a new IPID head appointed, the parties grappled with how to proceed with the matter. 

Justice Mahomed Navsa also wanted to know what the court should be "pronouncing" on since McBride's job was no longer threatened.  

In January 2019, McBride filed an urgent application in the Gauteng High Court asking it to declare Police Minister Bheki Cele’s decision not to renew his appointment as IPID executive director "unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid".

He said the decision was not one the minister was empowered to take. 

However in February 2019, the portfolio committee on police decided, controversially, that McBride’s contract should not be renewed as head of IPID. This after Police Minister Bheki Cele did not reappoint McBride, News24 reported. 

READ: Helen Suzman Foundation wants to stop Parliament from looking into McBride reappointment

McBride, the minister, and the Portfolio Committee reached a settlement, which was made an order of court by Judge Wendy Hughes. 

And now the foundation believes the high court endorsed a "constitutionally impermissible interpretation of section 6 (3)(b) of the IPID Act". 

It also believes that the high court "rubberstamped" the agreement as a consent order, without any consideration as to its constitutionality.

In July, News24 reported that McBride was appointed as head of the intelligence unit dealing with foreign intelligence for a period of three years commencing from 1 July to 30 June 2023.

The decision was currently on review. Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, for the respondents, told the court that the litigation was pending, but supplementary affidavits had not been filed.

"For nine months supplementary papers had not been filed in terms of rule 53," he said. 

Justice Mahomed Navsa said: "That litigation, seems to me, in respect of the review… it doesn’t seem to me to be a life issue in any event at the moment. He’s taken up another post, there is a new head, whether or not that term should be renewable, from a practical point of view is neither here nor there."

He also questioned what the court should be pronouncing on when McBride was no longer there, and his position was not threatened anymore. 

ALSO READ: Bheki Cele responds to Robert McBride: Your contract at IPID won't be renewed...period

"There is now a new [IPID] head," he said. He said what McBride sought and what the minister wanted was no longer on the table.

"The minister now can’t exercise a political influence, the portfolio committee is not going to be hearing it so it can’t influence the matter so as far as the litigant is concerned, it’s dead.

"Your concern in the papers as I understood it, is you liked the incumbent, you thought the incumbent was anti-corruption… the incumbent is gone, there is someone new. What are we going to be pronouncing on?" Navsa asked, adding that at the moment the court was asked to interpret "something in vacuum".

Justice Nambitha Dambuza also weighed in saying: "The other reason why the thing is dead is because the decision that was taken by the portfolio committee not to renew is now on review, matters have moved on from where you were and that decision is before the court of review. So, I don’t see how that order stops the challenge from being brought either independently or in the review proceedings."

But advocate Du Plessis said it might be helpful to get an affidavit from McBride and the portfolio committee. 

The court came to a conclusion to postpone the appeal to 2021 in the first term next year.  

Judge Navsa requested affidavits to be filed in relation to the pending review litigation. The court also wants to know if McBride has any interest in being involved in the appeal.   

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
IPID cases 'cover-up': McBride says Viewfinder exposé is 'misleading'
McBride's letter to Batohi on high-profile cases 'receiving attention', says NPA
McBride tarnished to discredit his state capture evidence - DA's Kohler Barnard
Read more on:
ipidrobert mcbridecourts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you believe will be the next US president?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Donald Trump
26% - 3518 votes
Joe Biden
51% - 6801 votes
I don't care
22% - 2957 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

16h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.60
(+0.40)
ZAR/GBP
20.53
(+0.52)
ZAR/EUR
18.55
(+0.09)
ZAR/AUD
11.35
(+0.54)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.33)
Gold
1952.49
(+0.39)
Silver
25.54
(+1.73)
Platinum
893.00
(+0.62)
Brent Crude
40.80
(-0.73)
Palladium
2483.50
(+5.38)
All Share
56387.04
(+2.10)
Top 40
51876.24
(+2.19)
Financial 15
10147.56
(+0.08)
Industrial 25
80571.62
(+2.97)
Resource 10
51617.33
(+1.82)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo