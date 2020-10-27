1h ago

add bookmark

SCA rules in DA's favour, dismisses Gauteng govt decision to dissolve Tshwane council

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tshwane council. (News24)
Tshwane council. (News24)
  • The Supreme Court of Appeal has confirmed a High Court ruling that the decision to dissolve the Tshwane municipality was unlawful.  
  • The appeal judgment was delivered on Tuesday. 
  • The DA has welcomed the judgment, saying there was no justification in removing the elected DA councillors from their posts".

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ruled in the DA's favour by confirming a Gauteng High Court ruling that a decision to dissolve the Tshwane municipality was unlawful.  

The SCA dismissed the Gauteng government's challenge against the high court judgment.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura put the municipality under administration in March, following attempts by Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile to intervene.  

READ HERE | Tshwane council officially dissolved, under administration, but DA hopes for court reversal

However, the DA went to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to challenge the decision, arguing that Makhura and his executive committee had dissolved the council for political reasons.  

In April, the High Court overturned, with costs, the Gauteng government's decision to dissolve municipality and put it under administration. In the judgment, penned by Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, the court said: "The decision of the Gauteng executive council to dissolve the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality, taken on March 4 and communicated to the applicants on March 10, is reviewed, declared invalid and set aside."

READ | Gauteng govt approaches ConCourt to challenge finding that dissolution of Tshwane council was unlawful

"Interference from one sphere of government into another sphere, as we have here, is seen as most intrusive and can only be resorted to in exceptional circumstances," it stated further.

In its ruling delivered Tuesday, the SCA said the High Court rightly held that the circumstances of the case were exceptional and that the DA had made out a proper case. 

The SCA added: 

The running of the City of Tshwane by an unelected administrator is the very antithesis of democratic and accountable government for local communities, enshrined in S 152(1)(a) of the Constitution. The court's order properly ensures that the councillors, duly elected by the citizens of Tshwane in 2016, are allowed to resume their rightful constitutional role, powers and responsibilities. The order gives effect to the rights of voters and preserves the autonomy of local government. It cannot be faulted.

The SCA also said the high court held that the citizens of Tshwane had a fundamental constitutional right to be governed by those they had elected and the fact that they were denied this right, constituted irreparable harm.

"I cannot find fault with the high court's reasoning."

ALSO READ | Gauteng Cogta MEC happy with NCOP decision to dissolve Tshwane council, DA says report flawed

The municipality had been run by the DA since 2016 after striking a deal with the EFF and forming a coalition with smaller parties.

However, the second DA mayor, Stevens Mokgalapa, stepped down in the midst of a scandal, similar to his predecessor, Solly Msimanga, who resigned ahead of the 2019 national elections, News24 previously reported. The council also failed to pass its adjustment budget, which had to be done at the beginning of March. 

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the DA welcomed the "long-awaited" ruling, which it said would "reinstate the DA in the City of Tshwane and oust the unlawful ANC administrators". 

DA provincial chairperson Mike Moriarty said:

It was obvious from the court judgment that the ANC's attempt to put the City of Tshwane under administration eight months ago was a politically motivated power grab on the part of Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile.

"There was no justification in removing the elected DA councillors from their posts," the party said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
DA in Tshwane calls on Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile to stop the 'big lies'
DA in EC watching Tshwane for tips on how to regain power in Nelson Mandela Bay
DA ready to fight back if Maile attempts to appeal Tshwane court judgment
Read more on:
lebogang mailetshwanegautengpolitics
Lottery
7 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 8984 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 10124 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.13
(+0.29)
ZAR/GBP
21.02
(+0.28)
ZAR/EUR
19.08
(+0.28)
ZAR/AUD
11.50
(+0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.27)
Gold
1903.77
(+0.10)
Silver
24.38
(+0.55)
Platinum
875.00
(+0.52)
Brent Crude
40.81
(-3.00)
Palladium
2355.00
(+0.32)
All Share
54555.09
(-0.61)
Top 40
49994.09
(-0.58)
Financial 15
10681.26
(+0.34)
Industrial 25
74971.58
(+0.69)
Resource 10
50725.84
(-2.62)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo