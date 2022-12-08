SCA sets aside striking-off order against attorney, refers case back to High Court

In 2020, Paulos Lepekola Samuels was struck from the roll of attorneys after his client lodged a complaint with the Legal Practice Council.

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed the Gauteng High Court's ruling and has referred the matter back to the High Court for determination by a different Bench.

But another Appeal Court judge said he would have confirmed the High Court order.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has set aside a striking-off order the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria had given against an attorney in 2020.

It referred the striking-off application back to the High Court for determination by a different Bench, giving Paulos Lepekola Samuels another chance to fight to remain on the roll of attorneys.

The case dates back to 2014 when one of Samuels' clients, Lydia Mabaso from Johannesburg, complained to the Legal Practice Council (formerly the law society) about difficulties she allegedly experienced with Samuels during a Road Accident Fund (RAF) damages matter.

She lodged a claim for damages from the fund for injuries she had sustained in an accident on 26 December 2007. According to the allegations contained in the judgment, Mabaso repeatedly enquired about payment in 2014 and 2015 after the matter was settled. But, it is alleged, Samuels claimed he had not received the payments.

When she asked the RAF, she was told that the money had been paid into the attorney's trust account, the court heard.

When confronted, Samuels confirmed receipt of the payment but indicated that the amount had not cleared in the trust account.

After Mabaso took the matter to the Legal Practice Council (LPC), Samuels was charged with the contravention of various rules governing the attorney's profession.

In June 2016, he decided to issue a summons against Mabaso for R1 million for defamation arising from the fact that she had lodged a complaint with the LPC.

However, in February 2017, the LPC launched an urgent application in the High Court to have Samuels struck from the roll of attorneys.

Alternatively, they wanted him to be suspended from practising as an attorney.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled in favour of the LPC but Samuels appealed to the SCA, arguing that the High Court refused to grant him a postponement and that it denied him the right to have his case presented and argued in court.

Acting SCA Judge Petrus Daffue found that Samuels' right to a fair hearing had been violated. The judge said Samuels' lawyer had never been invited to a virtual hearing, nor was he contacted telephonically.

"The matter was not heard in open court, and it was impossible for the appellant or his legal representative to present a case to the high court when they were not invited to a virtual hearing."

He said Samuels was not allowed to either formally ask for a postponement or present arguments regarding the merits of the dispute.

However, Judge Billy Mothle said he would have dismissed Samuels' appeal and confirmed the striking-off order.

He said that in 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown, Samuels failed to deliver a substantive application for a postponement.

He added that Samuels' assertion that the High Court had infringed his right to be heard was factually and legally incorrect.

Motlhe said Samuels failed to notify the LPC that he would oppose the application and pointed out that two years after Samuels was suspended, his "lackadaisical conduct" became evident when he appointed an attorney barely a month before the hearing.

"He failed to take the High Court and also this court into his confidence by providing reasons as to why he had delayed appointing an attorney," Mothle said.

Mothle, added that "this court is in as good a position as the high court to afford the appellant a hearing". But, after the SCA granted Samuels leave to appeal, he failed to deliver a detailed affidavit setting out the factual evidence of the High Court's alleged refusal to grant him a postponement in order for him to be heard.

"…[Samuels] was set on delaying the expeditious conclusion of this matter for as long as it would take. First, he put his suspension on hold by lodging an appeal he was not prepared to prosecute for two years. Second, he lurched on the Covid-19 lockdown in an attempt to secure a postponement of the Part B application, when in fact, even after two years, he was still not on record as intending to do so."