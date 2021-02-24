1h ago

School admission woes: 694 pupils in Gauteng have still not been placed

Ntwaagae Seleka
Panyaza Lesufi.
File/News24
  • About 694 Gauteng pupils are waiting to be allocated space in schools.
  • Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the delay in the allocation of space for pupils was caused by parents who chose schools that were already full.
  • He urged parents, especially in townships, to consider seeking placement in nearby schools.

There are 694 pupils who have not yet been placed in Gauteng primary and high schools.

Provincial Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the delay in the allocation of space for pupils was caused by some parents who chose schools that were already full.

Lesufi urged parents, especially those in townships, to consider seeking placement in nearby schools.

MATRIC 2020 | Find your results on News24

"There are good schools in the townships where we can place their children. However, parents don't want those schools. We are encouraged by the performances demonstrated by some township schools," said Lesufi.

Lesufi, however, said he was embarrassed by the performance of Khothalang Secondary School in the West Rand that obtained a 31% pass rate.

The school didn't produce a single distinction and had a 5% bachelor's pass. rate.

WATCH | A class of his own! This matriculant scored 100% for Maths

Lesufi said he was adopting the school and deploying an official to another underperforming school.

"Eureka High School in Springs achieved 54%, below our targeted average of 55%. They have declined with 13%. I am deploying the chairperson of the portfolio committee of education to the school," Lesufi said.

Good schools

Marlboro Gardens Secondary School in Alexandra obtained a 100% pass rate with a 69% bachelor's pass rate.

Denver Secondary School also delivered 100% with 66% bachelor's passes.

Lesufi said schools of specialisation had also performed well.

Government intended to fund pupils who achieved first, second, third and fourth place with their marks, with a four-year bursary.  

IN NUMBERS | Matric 2020: National pass rate drops to 76.2%

Lesufi also applauded Tshwane south district for defending the number one position twice - in the country and in the province.

All pupils who enrolled for sign language passed.

"The lowest language pass is IsiZulu with 97%. About 71 297 pupils studied English and they gave us a 99.7% pass. Gauteng is considered a moderate performing education system. We believe we have stabilised now and are closing the gap between urban and township schools," Lesufi said.

