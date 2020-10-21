8m ago

add bookmark

School bus driver seen in viral clip giving the wheel to pupil while he drinks booze suspended

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An Eastern Cape bus operator has been served with a suspension letter.
An Eastern Cape bus operator has been served with a suspension letter.
Screen grab
  • The Eastern Cape education department has suspended a bus operator who allowed a school pupil to drive a bus.
  • While the learner was driving, the operator stood next to her and drank alcohol.
  • Meanwhile, a principal from Mount Fletcher is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. 

Eastern Cape Department of Education has suspended a bus operator who allowed a pupil to drive a bus full of scholars while he stood next to her drinking alcohol.

The Moshesh Agricultural High School scholar transport operator was suspended shortly after a video of him drinking while the pupil was driving went viral on social media on 16 October.

"The department learnt of the matter through social media and the operator has since been served with a suspension letter, while alternative measures are being implemented to ensure learners are not left stranded," department spokesperson Malibonge Mtima said.

In the video, the operator can be seen dancing and sipping from the bottle, while the pupil steers the bus.

"[The] Lives of all learners, who were travelling in the bus, were put in danger and such cannot be allowed to happen ever again," Education MEC Fundile Gade said.

The Eastern Cape's transport department spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, said it was not a criminal matter because the operator was not caught drinking while driving.

"However, we are grateful to the learners who caught the act on camera, so that we can investigate the matter and also find out if there have been previous incidents," said Binqose.

Meanwhile, a principal from Mount Fletcher is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. 

Mtima said the department learnt about the matter on Tuesday through social media platforms, where it was reported by citizens and pupils.

ALSO READ | DA lays another police complaint against Eastern Cape education head over R530m contract

"This morning, a team consisting of labour relations officers and members of the management and governance have been dispatched to investigate the matter and submit a preliminary report," he added.

According to the department, both incidents show carelessness and disregard for the rule of law.

"In addition, the Educator's Act states that should an educator be found guilty of sexual misconduct with a learner, that is punishable with a dismissal," added Gade.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Port Elizabeth family loses 'breadwinner' in taxi shooting, killing sparks protests
Fort Hare SRC slams health dept for claiming cause of Covid-19 outbreak was linked to bash
Hawks crack down on two alleged bogus doctors who reportedly issued fraudulent sick certificates
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capeeducation
Lottery
1 player scoops R353k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 6151 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 7235 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.31
(+0.77)
ZAR/GBP
21.47
(-0.74)
ZAR/EUR
19.35
(+0.58)
ZAR/AUD
11.63
(-0.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.05)
Gold
1922.77
(+0.65)
Silver
25.03
(+1.23)
Platinum
890.00
(+2.23)
Brent Crude
43.05
(+1.28)
Palladium
2399.00
(+0.90)
All Share
55345.49
(+0.13)
Top 40
50905.12
(+0.11)
Financial 15
10138.60
(+1.83)
Industrial 25
74577.70
(-1.31)
Resource 10
54447.94
(+1.23)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo