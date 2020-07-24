53m ago

add bookmark

School closures: Unions 'cautiously' welcome decision but private school concerns remain

Sesona Ngqakamba
  • The Basic Education Department says the four-week school break will allow it to prepare for the return of more grades later in August.
  • There is a concern that private schools were not mentioned during President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday night.
  • Some unions are also concerned about the phasing-in of grades.

Teacher unions have "cautiously" welcomed the announcement of a four-week school closure - a call they had made following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

On Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that public schools would "take a break" from 27 July until 24 August, but that Grade 12 pupils would remain at home for one week and return on 3 August, and that those in Grade 7 would return on 10 August. 

The unions argued that there was no effective teaching and learning at schools and that a break to curb the rate of Covid-19 transmission was necessary.

Following a week in which Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga held several meetings with MECs, heads of department, union representatives, school governing body associations and experts, Cabinet finally made a decision on the closure.

SA Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) general-secretary Mugwena Maluleke said they were concerned that private schools would not be affected by the break. 

READ | Teachers, school staff will be on standby during 'break', says education dept

Maluleke said:

This thing of perpetuating the inequalities has got to stop.

"We have got to confront this so that we are then able to have one education system in our country where, when everybody has got to close, we close and when we come back, we come back," Maluleke added. 

Executive director of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), Basil Manuel, said the union was waiting to scrutinise the "full script of the decision and what underpinned it and what certain things meant, like the extension of [the academic year] into 2021".

Manuel said while the union welcomed the four-week break, the union was concerned that Grade 12 pupils would only be at home for one week and Grade 7 pupils for two weeks.

"I don't understand the Grade 7 decision at all, and so there is a cautious welcoming of certain things and the other things we need to find greater clarity on," he added. 

Sadtu said it would engage the department about the Grade 7 decision because it believed other grades could be phased in. 

"We would also want to have more time to discuss the issue of Grade 7s because we believe there are other grades that are more in the disadvantage as it is. For example, Grade 9 needs to be choosing subjects in Grade 10 and therefore, we needed to be looking at a new strategy." 

Maluleke said:

Grade 7 is something we have got to engage them [on] because at the end of the day, this is an internal assessment-based class.

Maluleke added the union was also of the view that Grade 12 pupils would need assistance, suggesting that the department consider reintroducing "camps" in safe and "structured areas" with less movement. 

Professional Educators' Union president Johannes Motona wanted to know what informed the four-week closure decision.

Motona said this was a time the department should start thinking of other means of teaching and learning, besides physical contact.

"Grade 12 should not be reopening too soon if the 2020 academic year is going to be extended to 2021. If all learners come back on 24 August, what about social distancing in terms of availability of infrastructure? Will the safety and health regulations in terms of the Government Gazette on disaster management and standard operating procedures still be maintained?" Motona asked.

National Teachers' Union president Allen Thompson said there was a need for a weekly assessment of the situation before a decision was made for other grades to be received.

"We are not opposed to Grade 12 coming after a one-week break, but we also have to assess the situation. If the situation is complicated, we cannot force matters and expose learners. We will appreciate if the minister can give progress reports," Thompson said. 

Promotion and progression

SA Teachers' Union (SAOU) CEO Chris Klopper said the four-week closure was longer than what it had anticipated.

But, he added that the period of 27 July to 24 August was in line with the expected peak of the virus and believed it would give the department an opportunity to consolidate with struggling provinces.

"I think it is necessary we will have to look at the assessment and examination procedures and in all probability, the question of promotion and progression will have to be considered," said Klopper.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
FULL TEXT | What Ramaphosa said about closing schools and clamping down on Covid-19 corruption
Majority of SA's adults want schools closed, study shows
'They are threatening our future,' says pupil after 2 Cape Town schools torched in land protest
Read more on:
sadtunaptosacyril ramaphosaangie motshekgaeducationcoronavirus
Lottery
One person bags R297k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 5435 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 3467 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 3105 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.75
(-0.72)
ZAR/GBP
21.31
(-0.58)
ZAR/EUR
19.43
(-0.69)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(-0.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.10)
Gold
1893.54
(+0.57)
Silver
22.54
(+0.04)
Platinum
908.00
(+0.22)
Brent Crude
43.60
(-2.00)
Palladium
2124.00
(+0.12)
All Share
55331.60
(-1.32)
Top 40
50969.20
(-1.38)
Financial 15
10236.35
(-1.42)
Industrial 25
73939.66
(-1.77)
Resource 10
54738.57
(-0.83)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

58m ago

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of...

22 Jul

FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of flowers
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo