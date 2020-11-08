1h ago

add bookmark

School girl allegedly raped by sangoma she turned to for help

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A Limpopo man will soon appear in court for allegedly raping a patient during a consultation.
  • The sangoma doubles as a pastor. 
  • The alleged incident took place on 18 September and was reported on Saturday.

A 33-year-old Limpopo sangoma was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 20-year-old high school pupil.

The pupil had gone to his home for a consultation.

The sangoma also doubles as a pastor, the police said in a statement.  

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the incident reportedly took place in September in the Sekhukhune policing precinct, outside Burgersfort. 

Ngoepe said: "The victim has on 18 September 2020 allegedly visited this pastor/traditional healer for a consultation and, in the process, the suspect allegedly raped her.

"The victim became confused and terrified by the entire situation, and realised at a later stage that she had been tricked and raped by the man she trusted to heal her."

The victim reported the matter to the police on Saturday and a case of rape was opened, said Ngoepe.

The initial investigation started and the man was traced and arrested this afternoon [Sunday], Ngoepe added.

The provincial police commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba, has strongly condemned the incident, adding the alleged behaviour of the sangoma can never be tolerated in society. 

"This is a clear indication that there are some men who are stubborn and refusing to heed the clarion call by all walks of life regarding the scourge of gender-based violence - but, as the police, we will continue to work hard to protect the vulnerable women and children within our communities from these sexual predators who take advantage of them because of their social status," said Ledwaba.

The police investigations continue, said Ngoepe. 

The man will appear in the Sekhukhune Magistrate's Court soon.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Missing Cape Town boy, 12, found raped
Neighbour who raped 12-year-old girl gets 18 years behind bars
Man gets life in jail after raping and hanging girlfriend on mountain
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
19% - 227 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 443 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
43% - 515 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.56
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
20.49
(-0.10)
ZAR/EUR
18.51
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.31
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.49)
Gold
1950.73
(+0.04)
Silver
25.58
(+0.10)
Platinum
892.50
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
39.56
(-3.62)
Palladium
2481.01
(+0.61)
All Share
56387.04
(+2.10)
Top 40
51876.24
(+2.19)
Financial 15
10147.56
(+0.08)
Industrial 25
80571.62
(+2.97)
Resource 10
51617.33
(+1.82)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo