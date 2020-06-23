59m ago

add bookmark

School reopening: 2020 NSC exams to go ahead as planned

Azarrah Karrim
Classroom teaching during Level 3 lockdown at Hoerskool Linden.
Classroom teaching during Level 3 lockdown at Hoerskool Linden.
Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images
  • Government gazetted directions on the reopening of schools on Tuesday, including plans for the national senior certificate exams and curriculum re-organisation. 
  • According to these directions the 2020 NSC exams will go ahead as planned in November and December.
  • The senior certificate and National Senior Certificate exams meant to be written in May-June this year have been postponed.

The 2020 National Senior Certificate exams will go ahead as planned in November and December this year, according to new directions gazetted on Tuesday which addresses the functioning of schools during Covid-19.

These exams will be subject to the realignment of the timetable for the 2020 revised school calendar, the directions say.

However, the Senior Certificate and the National Senior Certificate exams, meant to be written by more than 350 000 part-time candidates in May and June this year, were postponed to November and December.

The Department of Basic Education announced this postponement in April and gazetted it on Tuesday.

Curriculum re-organisation

Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, previously explained that a trimmed school curriculum would be developed following the lockdown's disruption of the school year and to make up for lost time.

READ | Motshekga says schools ready to reopen: Here is the breakdown by province

According to the gazette, the adjusted curriculum contains revised teaching plans and support guidelines.

"In order to accommodate the teaching time lost as a result of the national state of disaster and the adjustment of timetables, the curriculum, as articulated in the Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement, has been reviewed by the Minister in accordance with section 3(4)(l) of the National Education Policy Act,1996 (Act No. 27 of 1996), which empowers the Minister to determine national policy for curriculum frameworks, core syllabuses and education programmes," the gazette says.

The changes are only for the 2020 school year and school will revert to the original curriculum in 2021.

ALSO READ | 132 Eastern Cape schools closed due to Covid-19

Schools must operate at 50% capacity or less at any given time, according to the regulations and may consider timetable rotations to accommodate this.

This means that in order to implement physical distancing in schools, the timetable may be rotated or adjusted to ensure schools do not become crowded at any point.

However, schools that have large enough facilities can be exempt from this directive and may operate at full capacity.

Related Links
132 Eastern Cape schools closed due to Covid-19
Union to appeal judgment that struck attempt to halt reopening of schools off the roll
Schools reopening: 'State worked hard to ensure children won't be walking into Covid-19 raging fire'
Read more on:
department of basic educationangie motshekgaeducationschoolreopening
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As SA passes the 100 000 mark of Covid cases, how are you feeling about the pandemic?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm more afraid than ever
17% - 742 votes
I'm worried, but have adapted to the 'new normal'
51% - 2300 votes
I'm no longer concerned
32% - 1427 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.24
(+0.08)
ZAR/GBP
21.59
(+0.01)
ZAR/EUR
19.52
(-0.17)
ZAR/AUD
11.98
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.23)
Gold
1765.40
(+0.70)
Silver
17.94
(+0.92)
Platinum
833.09
(+1.10)
Brent Crude
42.86
(+2.21)
Palladium
1923.00
(-0.87)
All Share
55474.93
(+2.30)
Top 40
51193.19
(+2.64)
Financial 15
10222.81
(-0.44)
Industrial 25
77512.08
(+2.38)
Resource 10
51926.32
(+4.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo