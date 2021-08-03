18m ago

School sports, arts and culture events to resume, says Motshekga

Nicole McCain
  • School sports and other extracurricular activities will resume.
  • However, no spectators will be allowed to attend training and matches.
  • Sports have been prohibited at schools since May following cluster outbreaks of Covid-19.

Sports at school have been given the go-ahead after Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga gazetted amended regulations over the weekend.

Contact and non-contact sports, as well as arts and culture activities, are allowed to resume.

However, no spectators will be allowed, Motshekga said.

READ | Motshekga expected to make announcement on school sports amid growing Covid-19 infections - report

Sporting activities were suspended on 19 May following cluster outbreaks of Covid-19 in Gauteng linked to sporting events and training.

The new regulations also state that co-curricular and enrichment programmes, such as oral history, spelling bees, moot court, speech contests, debates and school clubs, may resume activities without spectators. Choir practice or rehearsals and choir competitions may take place in well-ventilated areas or outdoors without any spectators, with all participants maintaining social distancing.

"National, provincial, district championships and tournaments for both contact and non-contact sport that require learners to travel to other schools or provinces may resume with strict adherence to prescribed transport regulations and directions," Motshekga said.

However, schools will have to adhere to strict Covid-19 safety and hygiene protocols. Venues, including changing rooms and training areas, must operate at 50% capacity, and the total number of participants and officials may not exceed 100 for outdoor activities and 50 for indoor activities.

In addition, personal protective equipment must be worn during events, and hand sanitiser or hand-washing facilities must be available. Drinks containers may not be shared.

Read more on:
angie mo­tshekgaeducationcoronavirus
