1h ago

add bookmark

School violence: Lesufi calls for probe following a stabbing and 2 fights at Gauteng schools

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
Felix Dlangamandla
  • Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi wants an investigation into violence in schools following three separate incidents in the province in the same week.
  • On Thursday, a pupil from Anchor Comprehensive High School allegedly stabbed a pupil from Emadwaleni Secondary School in Orlando West.
  • On Monday, separate fights at Dinwiddie High School in Germiston and Letsibogo Secondary School in Meadowlands were caught on camera.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has called for investigations into ill-discipline and violence at schools following a stabbing at one school and videos of fights at two others in the same week. 

In a statement on Thursday, the Gauteng Department of Education said it had received several reports recently of violence perpetrated by pupils.

"First of all, I need to make it abundantly clear that our schools can never be sites of violent conduct, assaults or bullying. Violence has no place at our schools, and we call on school management to work with parents and the department to ensure we bring these acts of ill-discipline and misconduct to a swift end," Lesufi said.

READ | Limpopo pupil dies, education dept probes 'bullying' video

On Thursday, a Grade 11 pupil from Anchor Comprehensive High School allegedly stabbed a Grade 12 pupil from Emadwaleni Secondary School in Orlando West.

"Reasons for the violent act are still unknown, and a case has been opened with the SAPS. The Gauteng education department is sending psycho-social support to the school to assist all those affected by the stabbing incident.

"The Grade 11 pupil has been suspended with immediate effect, pending a disciplinary process in due course," the department said.

In another incident that surfaced via a video shared on social media, pupils from Dinwiddie High School in Germiston can be seen fighting in the school's toilets.

Suspension

The department said the incident happened on Monday and the school had since placed one pupil on precautionary suspension.

"The learner will face a disciplinary hearing by the school governing body on 20 April 2021. Meanwhile, other learners at the school will be receiving psycho-social support while the school has initiated several measures to curb similar future incidents, including undertaking an advocacy campaign to educate the learners on bullying, assault and related offences," it added. 

Also on Monday, an alleged bullying incident caught on camera took place at Letsibogo Secondary School in Meadowlands, where a group of pupils can be seen fighting with one another.

One pupil was suspended, and the others were sent for counselling.  

"Our schools should be the centres of excellence, not sites of violence and other anti-social behaviour. We call on parents to play their role and talk to their children as well about ill-discipline and violence as this is a societal challenge," said Lesufi.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
panyaza lesufigautengjohannesburgeducation
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 7818 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 2282 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 9486 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.19
(-1.4)
GBP/ZAR
19.55
(-1.4)
EUR/ZAR
16.97
(-1.6)
AUD/ZAR
10.98
(-1.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-1.2)
Gold
1,766.17
(+1.7)
Silver
25.91
(+1.9)
Platinum
1,199.47
(+2.2)
Brent Crude
66.58
(+4.6)
Palladium
2,740.17
(+2.3)
All Share
67,823
(+0.0)
Top 40
62,080
(-0.0)
Financial 15
12,342
(+1.5)
Industrial 25
88,642
(-0.2)
Resource 10
68,828
(-0.3)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine

14 Apr

FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine
FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys...

11 Apr 2021

FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys roof
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo