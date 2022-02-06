1h ago

Schools are ready for full-time attendance - Minister Angie Motshekga

Nicole McCain
Angie Motshekga.
  • Schools are ready for full-time schooling from Monday, the basic education minister says.
  • Last month, Cabinet announced the scrapping of rotational learning and social distancing in schools.
  • But infrastructure at schools remains an ongoing challenge.

Schools are ready for pupils' full-time return to classrooms from Monday, according to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

At a briefing on Sunday, Motshekga said children at primary, secondary and special schools would resume full-time attendance. She added that the scrapping of the rotational timetable, which was implemented due to the Covid-19 pandemic, had been gazetted.

The move comes after a Cabinet decision at the end of January to end rotational learning with immediate effect, and to remove social distancing measures.

Motshekga added that most primary schools had already returned to full attendance, and that mainly high schools relied on rotational timetabling before the Cabinet announcement.

She said that the Department of Basic Education had consultations with education organisations over the last week about various concerns around school infrastructure needs.

Motshekga said infrastructure was a challenge before the pandemic and was not due to the resumption of full-time schooling this week.

She added that non-pharmaceutical interventions would have to be strengthened while the department worked to address the issue.

The department is in talks with the National Treasury to resolve infrastructure challenges, Motshekga added.

"We are aware that we have a problem. It's a pre-Covid-19 problem."

In some provinces, mobile classrooms and additional teachers have already been secured to alleviate overcrowding.

According to Motshekga, other concerns raised during the consultations included the delivery of textbooks and stationery, as well as the employment of extra staff to replace teacher losses due to Covid-19.

She added that temporary teachers and youth employees would be used for interim relief.

In the Eastern Cape, the delivery of textbooks and stationery could be linked to a delay in funding from the provincial treasury, Motshekga said.

Around 90% of the province's textbook and stationery needs have been met to date.

"In all our engagements, there has been overwhelming support for the full return of learners…. We are confident that schools are ready for the new norm," Motshekga assured.

The minister added that the department would embark on a programme to catch up on losses due to rotational learning and missed school days.

She said the department would support the education sector to implement an intense recovery plan to catch up on the "devastating" loss of teaching time over the next two years.

This will include the resumption of the full curriculum.

Motshekga also encouraged all schools to resume extracurricular activities while adhering to Covid-19 safety protocols.

