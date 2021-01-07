1h ago

add bookmark

Schools devastated as three principals lose their lives to Covid-19

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Wayne Sparrow. (Facebook/Crime Fighters Helderberg Basin)
Wayne Sparrow. (Facebook/Crime Fighters Helderberg Basin)
  • Three principals - two from Gauteng and one from the Western Cape - have died of Covid-19. 
  • The national Covid-19 death toll was 31 368 by Thursday. 
  • South Africa also breached the 20 000 mark for new cases identified in 24 hours. 

Three school principals have recently died of Covid-19 amid South Africa's second wave of infections.

By Wednesday, South Africa had reached a "grim milestone" when it breached the 20 000 mark for new cases identified in 24 hours, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said. 

He said 21 832 new cases were identified and the total recorded death toll was 31 368.

Rekord East reported that two Pretoria school principals died of the virus – one was from an independent school in Pretoria East, Maragon Mooikloof, and another was from Laerskool Generaal Beyers in Pretoria West.

Maragon Mooikloof's Chris Zaayman, 56, reportedly died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mentor to students and staff

In a post on the school's social media page, he was described as a "mentor to students, parents and staff".

Zaayman "believed in raising leaders that would impact the future", the post stated.

READ | Covid-19: Six nuns dead at Port Shepstone convent, 15 critically ill 

Laerskool Generaal Beyers principal George Henry Parker died on New Year's Eve after battling the virus.

Parker was the head of the school for seven years.

chris Zaayman
Chris Zaayman. (Facebook/Maragon Mooikloof)
Supplied Facebook/Maragon Mooikloof
parker
Henry Parker. (Facebook/Laerskool Generaal Beyers)
Supplied Facebook/Laerskool Generaal Beyers
sparrow
Wayne Sparrow. (Facebook/Crime Fighters Helderberg Basin)
Supplied Facebook/Crime Fighters Helderberg Basin

In a social media post, the school said Parker took the school's academic performance to the highest growth and believed in restorative discipline.

"We are deeply saddened by his passing. His spirit on the school grounds will be with us every day and we believe that, with God's strength, we will be able to live his legacy in our school and parent community. We pray that the Lord will comfort and bless the Parker family so that they will be able to cherish their beautiful memories. We greet you today, sir, rest in peace, general. You will be terribly missed, but will always be remembered," the post read.

Tried to create awareness

A Somerset West school principal, whose wife shared their Covid-19 journey publicly in the hope of creating awareness, also died.

Netwerk24 reported that 58-year-old Wayne Sparrow had stated that anybody who thought Covid-19 was just a light flu would sing another tune if they swapped places with him.

He and his wife, Yvette, would have been married for 32 years this year, but he died days before their anniversary.

Yvette was discharged from hospital last weekend.

- Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capegautengeducationcoronavirus
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 16114 votes
No, I will not
39% - 13627 votes
Only if it is affordable
14% - 5008 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.35
(-2.17)
ZAR/GBP
20.89
(-1.97)
ZAR/EUR
18.86
(-1.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-1.35)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.62)
Gold
1915.60
(-0.42)
Silver
27.06
(-0.72)
Platinum
1103.00
(+0.50)
Brent Crude
54.14
(+1.31)
Palladium
2412.50
(-0.82)
All Share
62911.97
(+1.70)
Top 40
57899.56
(+1.80)
Financial 15
12007.04
(+2.83)
Industrial 25
80390.59
(+0.54)
Resource 10
65533.15
(+2.85)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo