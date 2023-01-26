Schools must become free of corporal punishment, sexual abuse, racism and GBV - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says schools must be free of corporal punishment, sexual abuse, gender-based violence, racism, substance abuse and other ills.

He was speaking at the 2023 Basic Education Sector Lekgotla which kicked off on Thursday morning.

He also highlighted the high number of unemployed young people.

He was speaking at the 2023 Basic Education Sector Lekgotla, which kicked off on Thursday under the theme "Equipping Learners with Knowledge and Skills for a Changing World in the Context of Covid-19". It continues until 28 January at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg under the auspices of the Department of Basic Education.

During his speech, Ramaphosa also said schools should be alert to prevent a resurgence of Covid-19.

"As educators and stakeholders, we must continue to encourage vaccination for those who are eligible. Just as education fights inequality and poverty, improves a nation's health outcomes, and contributes to economic growth, investment in quality education extends beyond learning itself," he said.

He added that the three-stream model was critical if the country wanted to adapt and thrive.

He said:

The skills that our country needs, the jobs that can grow our economy, and importantly, the avenues for entrepreneurship that are so sorely needed, can best be achieved by increasing learner access to technical and vocational subjects. I am pleased to hear about the progress that we are making in institutionalising the three-stream model.

He said various technical vocational specialisations had been introduced at more than 550 schools.

These subjects included agriculture, maritime and nautical science, and electrical, civil and mechanical technologies.

"These are all vocations our economy sorely needs. They are the kind of vocations that we need to promote and develop if we are to tackle unemployment," he said.

Ramaphosa also highlighted the high number of unemployed young people, and added that the country could not afford it.

He said:

Inclusive growth and shared prosperity can only be achieved when more people are working. A productive workforce cannot be achieved if we do not remake ourselves as a nation committed to lifelong learning in various forms. If the economy is not creating enough jobs at scale to support the growing numbers of unemployed, we have to think creatively and innovatively.

He conceded that the "learning losses" from the Covid-19 pandemic would take some time to recoup.

"We have to forge ahead with the comprehensive curriculum recovery plan. We need to pay particular attention to the negative impact of the pandemic on early learning because of the serious consequences for learners later.

"We have to keep looking at concrete mechanisms to strengthen the use of technology to support curriculum delivery, particularly to learners from disadvantaged communities," he added.



