1h ago

add bookmark

Schools: Unions, SGB associations 'tentatively' support school reopening after progress report

Azarrah Karrim
  • Five teachers' unions and four school governing body associations are satisfied with progress made on the reopening of schools.
  • In a consultation with the basic education department, they were told school readiness was at 94%.
  • They said their support was based on the understanding that schools that are not Covid-19 compliant will not reopen.

Teachers' unions as well as school governing body (SGB) associations say they support the call to reopen schools on Monday, following consultations with the Department of Basic Education and Minister Angie Motshekga over the weekend.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, the five unions and four SGB associations said they were briefed on the progress made on Covid-19 protocol compliance in schools, with overall readiness said to be at 94%.

The unions include the SA Democratic Teachers' Union, National Professional Teachers' Association of SA, National Teachers' Union, Professional Educators' Union and SA Teachers' Union. The SGB associations are the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools, National Association of School Governing Bodies, the Governing Body Foundation and the SA National Association for Specialised Education.

"The unions and SGB associations consequently tentatively support the call to reopen schools on 8 June 2020 with the clear understanding that no school may open that is not Covid-19 compliant, as per directive of the minister and state president," the joint statement read.

However, it noted that three out of the nine provinces were still having trouble with deliveries of water tanks, which will prevent learning and teaching unless other arrangements are made.

"The unions and SGB associations cautiously welcome the progress.

"We are particularly thankful for the extent of [personal protective equipment] deliveries, the improvement in the number of completed water supply projects and the delivery and improvement of toilet facilities.

"This improvement came as a result of the constant emphasis by the unions and SGB associations that water and sanitation are the non-negotiables in the fight against the spread of the virus," they said.

Revised curriculum

They added that they would continue to monitor outstanding deliveries of necessities.

They also called on the minister to ensure that plans were in place for schools that are not Covid-19 compliant yet, to provide directions on the revised curriculum and new school calendar, as well as other outstanding matters.

"We, as a collective of the major stakeholders in education, remain committed to seeing that learning resumes in our schools but wish to caution against over-zealous 'recovery' plans that further traumatise our teacher and education support workers.

"We remind schools that only our matric classes are faced with catching up on work missed. We call on all our members to heed the call to return to school or alternative accommodation, except where schools are not ready and thus unsafe."

Motshekga is due to hold a press briefing at 16:00 on Sunday to outline progress.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
Maimane gears up for new Covid-19 schools challenge
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
11 Gauteng teachers and a pupil test positive for Covid-19
Read more on:
sadtunatunaptosaeducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Is your job on the line because daycare centres are still closed?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, there is no one to care for my children otherwise
43% - 341 votes
Yes, my kids are too distracting to work from home
14% - 110 votes
No, my children's other parent takes care of them
7% - 58 votes
No, I am managing to juggle both
35% - 279 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.81
(-0.26)
ZAR/GBP
21.34
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.02
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.73
(-0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.60)
Gold
1681.70
(+0.13)
Silver
17.39
(+0.17)
Platinum
815.55
(+0.35)
Brent Crude
41.90
(+5.78)
Palladium
1949.00
(+0.59)
All Share
54722.38
(+2.85)
Top 40
50199.80
(+2.79)
Financial 15
11467.53
(+4.66)
Industrial 25
74264.52
(+2.52)
Resource 10
49969.31
(+2.29)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20158.10) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo