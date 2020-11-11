1h ago

add bookmark

Scopa wants investigation into Steinhoff corruption case prioritised

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former chief executive of Steinhoff, Markus Jooste.
Former chief executive of Steinhoff, Markus Jooste.
Jaco Marais
  • Scopa wants the ACTT to prioritise the Steinhoff case.
  • The ACTT has 223 cases, of which 87 have been finalised in court, with 155 persons or companies convicted.
  • It has a conviction rate of 89.8% on cases and 91.2% on persons.

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) wants the Steinhoff case prioritised.

Scopa was briefed by the Anti-Corruption Task Team (ACTT) on Wednesday on corruption cases currently under investigation. The ACTT co-ordinates high profile investigations, prosecutions and asset recovery.

It currently has 223 such cases, including 13 foreign bribery cases. Of these, 87 have been finalised with court verdicts, leading to 155 persons or companies convicted, a conviction rate of 89.8% on cases, and 91.2% on persons.

"Recent arrests receiving media attention further demonstrate that cases are getting attention and that there is a strategy to ensure additional enrollment of cases by the end of this year. In the medium term, there is also a strategy to ensure enrollment of a number of complex matters," read the ACTT's presentation to Scopa. 

In a statement released after the meeting, Scopa chairperson IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said despite challenges with the ACTT's capacity, Scopa appreciated the progress made in finalising cases.

ALSO READ | Unimpressed Scopa postpones meeting after presentation confusion between Eastern Cape MEC and HOD

"Scopa has requested the ACTT's terms of reference. This will assist the committee to offer guidance to the ACTT when it is necessary," read the statement.

"Scopa has also requested a further specific breakdown of the 223 cases currently within the ACTT. This will assist Scopa to ascertain the age analysis of the cases and to gauge the financial resources needed when working on these cases."

Scopa also noted the departments and entities involved in the cases.

These include municipalities, the departments of public works and infrastructure, health and education, among others, as well as the South African Revenue Service, police and South African Social Security Agency.

"Scopa has also requested further specific breakdowns on the cases the ACTT is dealing with in these departments particularly on the cases involving municipalities.

"Scopa also wants a breakdown of all the 220 cases referred to the Fusion Centre within the Financial Intelligence Centre. Scopa has requested the ACTT to submit this information by Monday 16 November 2020.

"Scopa has also requested the ACTT to prioritise the Steinhoff matter, as it remains an indictment on the South African body politic at every material perspective. It has to receive the kind of attention due a priority matter. If it does not, it will encourage further corruption.

"Scopa wants to see a concerted effort to pursue the Steinhoff matter to its logical legal conclusion, including but not limited to arrests and recoveries, in particular for the people directly affected by this corruption."

- Compiled by Jan Gerber  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Wiese on Jooste fine: 'At last, something is beginning to happen'
OPINION | Steinhoff debacle: Power failure in ethical leadership
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
Read more on:
steinhoffparliamentscopamkhuleko hlengwa
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
16% - 1885 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 4260 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
46% - 5309 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.63
(-0.39)
ZAR/GBP
20.66
(+0.07)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(+0.02)
ZAR/AUD
11.38
(-0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.20)
Gold
1862.96
(-0.71)
Silver
24.19
(+0.22)
Platinum
862.52
(-1.90)
Brent Crude
44.05
(+2.85)
Palladium
2303.69
(-5.36)
All Share
57607.30
(-0.11)
Top 40
52784.39
(-0.26)
Financial 15
11998.73
(+5.46)
Industrial 25
78985.08
(-1.53)
Resource 10
52323.05
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo