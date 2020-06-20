1h ago

Scopa wants prosecutions for corruption at water and sanitation department

Jan Gerber
(Ian Waldie/Getty Images)
  • The Standing Committee on Public Accounts is concerned about corruption at the Department of Water and Sanitation and wants prosecutions.
  • The Special Investigations Unit has already referred 36 cases to the National Prosecuting Authority.
  • While the SIU already has six proclamations in the water sector, it has asked the president to proclaim two more investigations.

After receiving a report from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) on its six investigations into corruption cases involving the Department of Water and Sanitation and water boards, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) wants prosecutions.

"We remain fundamentally concerned about the lack of consequence management," said the Scopa chairperson, IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa, during a meeting on Friday.

"We feel that the law enforcement agencies are seriously letting us down."

At a previous meeting, Scopa resolved to launch a fully-fledged parliamentary investigation into the department, and Hlengwa said the SIU would be a strategic partner in this investigation.

Hlengwa described the corruption at the department since 2014 as ranking amongst the worst he has seen.

The committee was informed that, while some of the investigations were still ongoing, the SIU had made 36 referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) flowing from its investigations in the sector, and seven referrals to the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

Hlengwa, in a statement released after the meeting, said the committee planned to interact with the NPA to ascertain what could be done to ensure the acceleration of prosecutions.

In one of its ongoing investigations, the SIU had to resort to the use of a search and seizure proclamation to obtain information on the LTE Consulting contract awarded by the Lepelle Northern Water Board.

SIU head Andy Mothibi said, in his five years at the institution, it was the first time they had to obtain search and seizure orders. This was in November 2019.

"Our view was, if we did not take action at the time, there was a reasonable apprehension that evidence could be destroyed," he said.

"In the process of executing it, there was cooperation.

"It was with difficulty, but it was necessary."

Further investigations

The SIU's presentation to Scopa reads: "From the documents seized, it is clear that Lepelle Northern Water continued with the services of the contractor after they received the summons. The contract value went from R2.2 billion to R3.2 billion."

In a statement released after the meeting, Hlengwa said: "It is unfortunate that the SIU has to resort to such measures which indicate a deliberate effort to frustrate the process of investigation."

The SIU's presentation also detailed how the board allegedly tried to obstruct the investigation in several ways, however, the investigators were undeterred.

"The corruption investigation completion date has been extended, as new evidence of corrupt activities has been uncovered which must be investigated to its logical conclusion. An extension to the proclamation was applied for and granted in this respect," reads the presentation.

The SIU has also assessed allegations that the Lepelle Northern Water procured drought relief technology services and investigation services in an untoward manner and applied to President Cyril Ramaphosa for a proclamation to investigate the allegations.

They have also applied to Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of corruption at the Amatola Water Board.

The SIU is also looking into allegations at the department's War on Leaks programme and the Sedibeng Water Board.

"Once the SIU has assessed the allegations and we will consider applying to the President for a proclamation to investigate these matters," reads the presentation to Parliament.

