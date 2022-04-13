Scores dead as stormy weather continues to lash KwaZulu-Natal

Scores of people have died as heavy downpours persist in KwaZulu-Natal.

The latest weather wreaking havoc prompted Premier Sihle Zikalala to appeal to national government to declare a state of disaster.

Meanwhile, experts say the damages caused by the flooding could run into billions of rand.

Heavy downpours have continued to lash parts of KwaZulu-Natal, resulting in more than 40 deaths and causing destruction to properties.

By late on Tuesday evening, the heavy downpours and flooding prompted KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala to convene a special provincial Cabinet meeting. It followed visits to various disaster-hit areas. Zikalala was also briefed on the situation in the province.

The KwaZulu-Natal government said the municipalities most affected by heavy rains, damaging winds and flooding were iLembe, uThukela, uMgungundlovu, King Cetshwayo, Ugu, and uMzinyathi.

"The province has activated seasonal contingency plans of sectors, province and municipalities have been activated to coordinate multi-sectoral response efforts. Coordination of efforts by all relevant stakeholders is under way, focusing on damage assessments, relief and response measures to address the immediate needs from existing arrangements and programmes within affected organs of state across the spheres," said Lennox Mabaso, spokesperson for the provincial government.

The provincial executive council resolved to request that the province be declared a disaster area. The premier has advised the provincial executive council that President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit the province on Wednesday to conduct an assessment.

Mabaso added:

Declaring a state of disaster will enable the province to apply for emergency funding from National Treasury and grant authority to reprioritise our current budgets in order to address the reconstruction work necessary to bring the province back to normal.

The damage caused by heavy rain and flooding could cost billions to repair, an expert has said.



But preventing future storm damage will require much more than rebuilding roads and clearing out drains. It will require active land use and solid waste management from the eThekwini Municipality.

KwaZulu-Natal experienced significant rainfall between Friday and Tuesday, with an orange level-8 warning issued for parts of the province on Tuesday. Durban is one of the worst affected areas in the province. Highways became flooded and a number of tankers and trucks were washed away.

At a media briefing on Tuesday morning, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said flooding affected major electricity substations and caused extensive power outages across the city. Water treatment plants and water supply lines were also damaged.

Some of the city's cemeteries were flooded, and municipal staff were dispatched to assess the damage.

Gallo Images

It's difficult to quantify the cost of the damage to the municipality's infrastructure, according to Dr Hope Hangwelani, a town planning expert at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

She said the municipality could face a repair bill running into the billions if it were to replace costly infrastructure such as roads, pipelines and drainage systems. With the municipality already hard-pressed to produce the budget to maintain its infrastructure, it may find it difficult to recover from the storm, said Hangwelani.

Hangwelani said:

This is essential infrastructure that affects connectivity in the city. Damaged roads affect people's ability to travel to work, which can have an effect on the economy and service delivery. There could be a long-term impact if the municipality doesn't have the resources to replace infrastructure.

Not only will repairs to roads and drainage systems come at a heavy price, but a social cost is also created by the displacement of communities. Many people will find themselves homeless or relocating to another area, which could create an unexpected demand for housing. Those who have been displaced also face the emotional trauma of losing their homes, belongings and even loved ones.



As communities feel the effects of climate change more and more, changing weather patterns and severe weather conditions will become a reality. This means that municipalities will have to prepare themselves for storm damage in the future, said Hangwelani.



However, this preparation goes beyond simply maintaining infrastructure and budgeting for repairs. Several factors make a city vulnerable to natural disasters such as flooding, but the two most pressing challenges facing the eThekwini Municipality are a lack of solid waste management and land use controls.

Failure to deal with solid waste, especially in informal areas, means that it will end up in rivers, seas and drainage systems - making flooding much more likely during heavy rains.

Hangwelani said:

It affects us all. Solid waste management is not just an informal settlement problem.

The municipality will also need to step up its land use controls, according to Hangwelani.



"We can't allow informal settlements to grow on land that is not meant for residential use because it is prone to flooding. It's the municipality's job to enforce land use controls and curb informal settlements as they start. It's not about preventing someone from putting up a shack, it's about saving someone's life," added Hangwelani.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said more rainfall can be expected and residents were urged to be cautious.

"Members of the public are warned that water moves quickly downstream, and that flooding can occur even when there is no rain, necessitating the need to be watchful and cautious," she said on Tuesday.

Dlamini-Zuma said the South African Weather Service had issued a warning for more rains in many parts of the country.

"When flash flood warnings are issued, residents in flood-prone areas, or those who are at risk of flooding, are advised to move to higher ground," she stressed.





