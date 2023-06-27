26m ago

Scores left homeless after woman raped, partner stabbed, shacks burnt

Ntwaagae Seleka
Shacks were destroyed in a blaze in the Msawawa informal settlement in Johannesburg.
Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
  • Destitute residents pleaded for help after their shacks were torched following an incident where a woman was raped and her home set alight.
  • The fire spread to neighbouring shacks leaving many homeless and desperate.
  • Two armed men started the fire on Sunday.

Residents of the Msawawa informal settlement spent Monday and Tuesday salvaging the remains of their homes following a string of crimes that resulted in their shacks being gutted by a fire.

On Sunday, what started as a burglary escalated to rape, attempted murder and arson, charges which are currently being investigated by Gauteng police, confirmed spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

Nevhuhulwi said it was reported that a 26-year-old woman and her boyfriend had been asleep when two men broke into their shack.

"The suspects allegedly demanded money. In the process, the boyfriend was stabbed. Both suspects repeatedly raped the lady and slashed her fingers," Nevhuhulwi said. 

“The victims reportedly ran to neighbours for help. While there, they saw their shack burning.”

The fire spread, leaving the shack dwellers destitute.

On Tuesday, some devastated residents pushed wheelbarrows loaded with the debris of their charred belongings while others carried the remains on their heads and headed to a nearby dumping site.

A group of children played near the dumping site unattended.

Herbert Chuma picks up the remains after 35 shacks
A resident using a shovel to remove the debris.
Praise Sibanda, Herbert Chuma and Decent Ndlovu were joined by others picking up the pieces.

They dug trenches to erect new structures to call home.

A few paces away from their stands, the traumatised couple stood at the site where the fire had started.

They told News24 their two assailants had been armed with a knife and a gun. 

The boyfriend had been stabbed twice in the head. The woman had been raped in front of him and their 2-year-old son.

The attackers then took the couple's phones and set their shack alight. The blaze spread rapidly.

Sibanda said they were awoken by the man's screams for help.

"We ran to his aid but were prevented from getting closer by the raging fire. I think it worsened because of the gas canisters in their home," he said.

“We ran to the nearby Jukskei River to fetch water. We saved some of the shacks near ours, but it was too late for our shacks. My home was burnt to the ground, including those attached to it. It took us nearly four hours to win the battle with the fire." 

Chuma said it was "terrible" hearing the woman's cries for help.

“The law must act against the two people who hurt them. If not, we will do something to protect ourselves. Those two armed men have destroyed many lives with their actions," Chuma said.

“I survive on odd jobs in neighbouring suburbs. I have nothing left that is valuable. My passport was burnt together with other important documents. It will take time for me to acquire a new passport.” 

Community leader Salome Bogopa  said locals helped to extinguish the fire.

A number of residents were left searching for their belongings.
"We arranged transport to rush the couple to the hospital, where they were quickly assisted. [They] were discharged the following day.

“This is a wake-up call. We live among criminals. These acts will force us to defend ourselves. We will end up taking the law into our hands. The woman needs help. She is traumatised. Her partner, too, needs help,” said Bogopa.

Ward councillor Devon Steenkamp arranged donations such as clothes for the affected families.

He said the residents raised concerns about their safety.

"The estimated 20 000 population residing in the area want to live in a safer environment. Unemployment is enormous in the area. People need jobs to sustain their lives. About 35 shacks and 53 people were affected by the fire," Steenkamp said. 

"They are destitute. They need food, clothes and shelter. The City of Johannesburg has arranged a mobile soup kitchen. I think more is needed to help the victims."


