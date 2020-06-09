1h ago

add bookmark

Search begins to find new AG to replace Kimi Makwetu

Jan Gerber
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu.
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu.
Jan Gerber
  • Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu's term ends on 30 November.
  • The National Assembly tasked an ad hoc committee to find a candidate to replace him. 
  • The National Assembly must nominate a fit and proper candidate to the president, who then makes the appointment.  

The process has begun to replace Auditor-General (AG) Kimi Makwetu, whose terms ends on 30 November.

During its second virtual sitting, the National Assembly on Tuesday agreed to a motion from ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina to establish an ad hoc committee to find Makwetu's replacement.

The ad hoc committee will consist of 11 members of the National Assembly – six from the ANC, two from the DA, one from the EFF and two from other parties.

The committee must report back to the House on the nomination of the Auditor-General by 31 August, 2020.

The Constitution requires the National Assembly to nominate a candidate to the president, who will appoint the Auditor-General. This is a process similar to the appointment of the Public Protector.

READ | De Lille: AG to investigate Beitbridge fence

"The Auditor-General must be a woman or a man who is a South African citizen and a fit and proper person to hold that office. Specialised knowledge of, or experience in, auditing, state finances and public administration must be given due regard in appointing the Auditor-General," reads Section 193 of the Constitution.

READ HERE | AG to help government make local procurement lekker

At least 60% of the National Assembly – or 240 members – must support the recommendation of the Auditor-General. The Constitution also allows for the involvement of civil society in the process.

The Constitution requires the Auditor-General to audit and report on the accounts, financial statements and financial management of all national and provincial state departments and administrations in all municipalities.

OPINION | How SA can rid itself of wasteful, fruitless, unauthorised and irregular expenditure

"The Auditor-General must submit audit reports to any legislature that has a direct interest in the audit, and to any other authority prescribed by national legislation. All reports must be made public," reads the Constitution.

The Auditor-General must be appointed for a fixed, non-renewable term of between five and 10 years.

Makwetu was appointed by then-president Jacob Zuma in 2013, with the support of all parties.

Read more on:
kimi mkwetuparliamentauditor-generalparilament
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 3969 votes
Cricket
12% - 1136 votes
Soccer
23% - 2160 votes
Golf
7% - 649 votes
Other
16% - 1467 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.66
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
21.23
(-0.08)
ZAR/EUR
18.90
(-0.38)
ZAR/AUD
11.60
(+0.86)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.67)
Gold
1715.35
(+1.19)
Silver
17.65
(-0.16)
Platinum
834.00
(-0.30)
Brent Crude
40.76
(-3.55)
Palladium
1940.00
(-3.32)
All Share
54483.48
(-0.37)
Top 40
49915.74
(-0.40)
Financial 15
11235.81
(-0.41)
Industrial 25
73374.95
(-0.47)
Resource 10
50524.43
(-0.19)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20161.18) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo