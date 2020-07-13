Search continues for Cape Town girl who went missing en route to school

A 12-year-old girl from Khayelitsha has been missing for four days.

She was last seen by a scholar transport driver when he dropped her off at the gates of the school she attends.

Search parties took to the streets of Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha over the weekend.

Lunamandla Sithonga, a pupil at Eastville Primary School in Mitchells Plain, was reported missing on Thursday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said she was allegedly dropped off at school at around 08:45 on Thursday.

He added, however, she did not attend any of her classes.

"It is further alleged when the driver, who dropped her off, came to pick her up, she was not at school".

Lunamandla was wearing her school uniform at the time of her disappearance.

Supplied Western Cape Missing Persons Unit

Her mother, Anela, told the Cape Times her child had never skipped classes.

The scholar transport driver said he had dropped the girl at the gate where pupils' sanitised their hands before entering the school, her father, Vusumzi, told Cape Argus.

Western Cape Missing Persons Unit director Candice van der Rheede told News24 her team had been assisting the police with the searches.

They had combed Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha, where the girl lives, over the weekend.

"Right now, we are busy following up on leads and making and handing out flyers, so that everyone is informed in all areas," Van der Rheede said.

Anyone with information about Lunamandla's whereabouts should urgently contact Sergeant Mnkomo on 082 522 1066.