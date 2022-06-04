Search continues for missing 5-year-old Upington boy

The search for a five-year-old boy who did not return home after he went playing in Louisvaleweg, Upington, four days ago continues.

Le-Virno Van Wyk was last seen on Tuesday after school, when he went to play, but he never returned home.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Omphile Masegela said that Van Wyk was still missing and that they were continuing with the search.

She added:

Our search and rescue team is busy in the area and members of the community also came out to help.

"At this point there is still no sign of the boy."



Le-Virno was wearing a yellow T-shirt, mustard pants and black boots.

Anyone with information on his wherabouts is urged to phone investigating officer Sergeant Lebogang Mokwene on 082 330 4478 or 082 302 0442.

