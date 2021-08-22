Search continues for missing 6-year-old boy who was swept out to sea near Zimbali

A 6-year-old child is missing after he was swept out to sea while swimming with his mother along the North Coast near Zimbali on Saturday.

Search-and-rescue operations are continuing on Sunday.

NSRI Ballito training coxswain Mike Bishop said the Ballito and NSRI Durban duty crews were dispatched yesterday, following a request for assistance from IPSS Medical Rescue.

"It appears that a mother and a child were swept off their feet by a wave in shallow surf and swept out to sea by currents. The mother was reportedly assisted to the shore but the child was missing in the surfline," Bishop said.The NSRI said its sea rescue craft was diverted from a training exercise and that an NSRI rescue vehicle, along with NSRI rescue swimmers, were also in attendance.

The NSRI team joined IPSS Medical Rescue, SAPS, Metro Police Search and Rescue, and the police's K9 unit on the scene."Our sea rescue craft conducted sweeping line search operations between [the] Tongaat River Mouth and the Zimbali Valley of the Pools. Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, no sign of the child was found," Bishop added.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, the search operation was in full swing on Sunday.

Rescue personnel extended their gratitude towards community members who went out "to assist in bringing closure", and said the search would continue throughout the Sunday.

"IPSS Medical Rescue […] and community members, continue the search for a 6-year-old child who was swept out to sea yesterday and is presumed to have drowned."