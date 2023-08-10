Search continues for missing teen swept to sea at Llandudno Beach

The search continues for a teenager who was swept out to sea in Llandudno on Women's Day.

T he 17-year-old boy was swept off rocks.

He was last seen about 300m to 400m offshore.

Search and rescue operations are under way at Llandudno Beach after a 17-year-old boy was swept out to sea on Wednesday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, the teenager was caught in a rip current after he was swept off rocks below the Sandy Bay parking area.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: "It appears he had been in a shallow surf on the rocks on the shoreline with friends when reportedly, a wave may have swept him off his feet.

"We believe he attempted to swim with sea currents to escape the rocky shoreline."

Lambinon said the teenager was last seen about 300m to 400m offshore.

READ | City to check on warning signs at dangerous Sea Point beaches after woman drowns

Both the NSRI and police diving units conducted extensive search operations and shoreline patrols for the teenager on Wednesday evening.

However, there was no sign of him.

Police divers, an EMS rescue squad and emergency services officials are continuing their search.

"[Our] thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing teenager at this difficult time," Lambinon said.



