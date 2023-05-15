Search continues for teen swept out to sea in KwaZulu-Natal

A search is under way for a teenager who was "lost in the surf line" at Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

It appears that the 19-year-old may have been caught in a rip current.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's (NSRI) Shelly Beach station commander, Gary Wolmerans, said eyewitnesses alerted municipal lifeguards and the NSRI crew to a drowning at Oslo Beach.

The teen was last seen swimming before he was "lost in the surf line", said Wolmerans.

"An NSRI Shelly Beach rescue craft jet-rib, at sea at the time, and NSRI rescue swimmers, responded. The SA Police Service, Police Search and Rescue and Netcare 911 ambulance service were activated," said Wolmerans.

"An Air Track 101 helicopter, volunteered by a local pilot, joined in the air, sea and shoreline search. Local community members, using drones, assisted in the inshore search efforts."

However, despite an extensive search, there was no sign of the teen.

"Police Search and Rescue are continuing in an ongoing search operation and police have opened an investigation," according to Wolmerans.