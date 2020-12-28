Search continues for teen who went missing while swimming in Cape Town

Divers are still searching for a teen who went missing at sea.

The teen was swimming with family members at Ouskip in Melkbosstrand.

An extensive air, sea, and shoreline search was activated on Sunday.

The search continues for a teenager who went missing in the surf at Ouskip in Melkbosstrand on Sunday, the City of Cape Town said on Monday.

Police divers continue the search for the teen who is believed to have drowned on Sunday, while swimming with family members.

"Our thoughts are with the family during this very difficult time and we hope that the search efforts are able to provide them with a sense of closure," the City’s Zahid Badroodien said.

"This has been a very quiet festive season thus far, compared to what we are accustomed to, but our staff remain at the ready to assist the public in any way possible."

News24 earlier reported that the National Sea Rescue Institute crew was activated on Sunday following reports from law enforcement officers who were on the scene.

https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | Teenager goes missing in the surf while swimming at Ouskip in Melkbosstrand https://t.co/jHN5rnQts2 — News24 (@News24) December 27, 2020





Meanwhile in an unrelated incident, lifeguards rescued a 37-year-old man at Camps Bay tidal pool after he fell into the water.

According to the City, indications are that alcohol was involved.

"We can’t stress enough the importance of responsible behaviour when out and about, particularly around our water bodies. Our staff can only do so much, but we need the public’s assistance in ensuring that a day out ends well for all concerned.

Badroodien urged all beachgoers not to drink alcohol at swimming pools and other recreational facilities.

"It is the single biggest source of trauma and reckless behaviour, and given the pressure on our healthcare system at the moment, something that we can ill afford," he said.

In addition, the City has conducted daily oversight visits at the City’s beaches.

The City said that feedback from the Christmas long weekend was that most beachgoers adhered to social distancing, although the wearing of masks continued to be a problem."