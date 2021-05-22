1h ago

add bookmark

Search for missing Cape Town toddler Chesswell Makampies continues

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mother Mandy Makampies with a photo of her missing son, Chesswell Makampies.
Mother Mandy Makampies with a photo of her missing son, Chesswell Makampies.
Jonathan Lestrade
  • The search for the missing toddler Chesswell Makampies continues.
  • Police have searched the Beverly Hills informal settlement home where he was last seen and surrounding.
  • His father was arrested for child neglect and appeared in court.

Cape Town police are still searching for one-year-old Chesswell Makampies who went missing last month.

He was last seen on April 17 in Beverly Hills informal settlement after his father picked him up from his mother Mandy for a sleepover. The father, Cheslin Philander, was arrested and charged with child neglect for leaving Chesswell with two brothers.

On Saturday, police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the search for the boy continues. There was no new information on the case, he said.

Police have searched the home at Beverly Hills, the surrounding area and bushes nearby with no luck.

According to Netwerk24, Philander arrived on Friday to help police look for the boy near Gansbaai. The report reads that the father confessed to police that he had assaulted the toddler, hitting him twice in the stomach and once on the head. His two brothers, who were reportedly also arrested, have since been released due to lack of evidence.

More charges could be added when he appears in the Hermanus Magistrate's Court again on 29 June.

Chesswell was last seen wearing a blue hoodie jacket and black pants. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townmissing child
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
5% - 2272 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
19% - 8678 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
76% - 34657 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.97
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.76
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.01
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.80
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,881.89
0.0%
Silver
27.56
0.0%
Palladium
2,777.60
0.0%
Platinum
1,172.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
66.44
+2.0%
Top 40
60,210
+0.2%
All Share
66,239
+0.2%
Resource 10
67,118
-0.6%
Industrial 25
84,155
+0.6%
Financial 15
12,839
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo