Search for missing Cape Town toddler Chesswell Makampies continues

The search for the missing toddler Chesswell Makampies continues.

Police have searched the Beverly Hills informal settlement home where he was last seen and surrounding.

His father was arrested for child neglect and appeared in court.

Cape Town police are still searching for one-year-old Chesswell Makampies who went missing last month.

He was last seen on April 17 in Beverly Hills informal settlement after his father picked him up from his mother Mandy for a sleepover. The father, Cheslin Philander, was arrested and charged with child neglect for leaving Chesswell with two brothers.

On Saturday, police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the search for the boy continues. There was no new information on the case, he said.

Police have searched the home at Beverly Hills, the surrounding area and bushes nearby with no luck.

According to Netwerk24, Philander arrived on Friday to help police look for the boy near Gansbaai. The report reads that the father confessed to police that he had assaulted the toddler, hitting him twice in the stomach and once on the head. His two brothers, who were reportedly also arrested, have since been released due to lack of evidence.

More charges could be added when he appears in the Hermanus Magistrate's Court again on 29 June.

