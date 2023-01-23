1h ago

Search for woman who left belongings on beach launched after not returning from swim at Camps Bay

Nicole McCain
Nicole McCain
A search was launched for a woman who went missing while swimming at Camps Bay beach in Cape Town.
PHOTO: Bertram Malgas/News24

A search has been launched for a woman who is believed to have gone missing in the surf at Camps Bay in Cape Town on Saturday evening.

Luke van Riet, the National Sea Rescue Institute's (NSRI) Bakoven station commander, said they were called to the beach on Saturday at around 23:00.

"Police responded to the scene, where eyewitnesses claimed that earlier, at around 20:30, an unidentified white female, believed to be aged between 45 and 50, wearing a white bikini, had entered the water, and they had not noticed her coming out of the water," said Van Riet.

"A beach towel, a dress, a bag with personal belongings and a hat belonging to the lady remained on the beach. There is nothing in the bag that identifies the female," Van Riet added.

A search continued into Sunday, but there was no sign of the woman, he said.

He added that no one had reported a missing person that matched the description of the woman.

Anyone with information that could assist police in this investigation can call Camps Bay police station on (021) 437-8150, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the NSRI emergency operations centre on 087 094 9774.


