27m ago

add bookmark

Search on for man who went missing after trying to rescue 2 girls at Strand beach

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File, Samantha Lee-Jacobs)
(File, Samantha Lee-Jacobs)
  • Rescuers are searching for a man who went missing trying to rescue his relatives in trouble in the surf. 
  • The National Sea Rescue Institute said two children got into difficulty at Strand beach and he ran in to save them. 
  • He disappeared in the surf, and one of the two children who were rescued was taken to hospital in a critical condition. 

A summer swim at Strand beach turned into a horrific sequence of events as a 19-year-old man who went to the rescue of two young relatives in the sea disappeared under the water.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) was among a massive rescue team called to help as the scene unfolded on Thursday afternoon.

The NSRI said a nine-year-old and 16-year-old girl from Mfuleni in Cape Town got into difficulty in the surf while swimming. 

A 19-year-old relative tried to help them but he also got into difficulty and disappeared in the surf. 

Lifeguards rescued the little girl and teenager, but the child had to be transported to hospital by helicopter in a critical condition.

A massive search, including helicopter sweeps and divers, continued for the man who tried to save them. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towndrowings
Lottery
6 players bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
43% - 2542 votes
No, I will not
39% - 2295 votes
Only if it is affordable
17% - 1016 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.01
(-0.34)
ZAR/GBP
19.96
(+0.15)
ZAR/EUR
18.23
(-0.87)
ZAR/AUD
11.31
(-1.73)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.40)
Gold
1835.81
(+0.12)
Silver
24.00
(+0.64)
Platinum
1030.00
(+3.35)
Brent Crude
48.96
(+0.04)
Palladium
2338.00
(+4.25)
All Share
59282.77
(-0.02)
Top 40
54334.20
(-0.03)
Financial 15
11517.21
(-2.56)
Industrial 25
79224.92
(-0.00)
Resource 10
57216.07
(+1.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo