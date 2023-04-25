1h ago

Search on for missing Cape Town woman as family, friends plead for safe return

Lisalee Solomons
Julie Goodness.
Supplied
  • A 38-year old Cape Town woman is missing. 
  • Julie Goodness was last seen leaving her residence in Gardens around 07:00.
  • Police say a missing case has been opened. 

A 38-year-old Cape Town woman has gone missing after leaving her Gardens home in the City Bowl, just after 07:00, on Monday.

Julie Goodness' family is pleading for her safe return.

They say she is a "regular trail runner" and may be somewhere close to Bellevue Street.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie said a missing's person case has been registered. 

"A multi-disciplinary search is on for the missing 38-year-old who was last seen leaving her place of accommodation [on Monday morning]. It is believed that she walked towards Table Mountain," Pojie said. 

Police said Goodness was in possession of a bag, and was wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, hiking shoes and a navy blue K-Way jacket.

"Search and Rescue from the police and volunteers are combing the Table Mountain area in an attempt to trace the missing lady," Pojie said. 

Her partner, Richard Armstrong, is hopeful she will be found. 

"We just want Julie to be safe. She is very fit, a regular hiker, and knows the mountain well. She has lived in Cape Town for a long time and is well-connected in the community," Armstrong said. 

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson David Nel said its crews were assisting police. 

"WSAR resources have been deployed to assist SAPS with the search, and we currently have members in the field to assist in the hope that it will yield positive results," said Nel.

Members of the public are reminded to save and memorise the emergency contact number - 021 937 0300 - should they need guidance or trail assistance. 

Police are urging anyone with information to call the investigating officer, Warrant Officer JP Toua, at 079 522 1751 or Crime Stop at 0860 10111.

In February, German tourist Nick Frischke, 22, went missing at Hout Bay's Karbonkelberg. He is yet to be found. 

News24 previously reported that his family have since put up a R20 000 reward for information as to his whereabouts.

