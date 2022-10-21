Search on for South African who holds winning R28m Lotto Plus ticket

One lucky winner has bagged R28 million in Wednesday's Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The lucky winner played via the FNB banking app.

Ithuba has urged the winner to come forward and claim their winnings which they will receive tax-free within 72 hours following their claim.

The search is on for one lucky South African who bagged R28 million in Wednesday's Lotto Plus 1 draw.



The jackpot was won by an FNB customer who played via their banking app.

Banking app winners were first contacted by their bank to notify them of their winnings after which they were encouraged to proceed to claim their winnings at their nearest Ithuba regional offices, said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

The winnings will be received tax-free by the winner within 48 to 72 days.

Additionally, Ithuba offers trauma and financial counselling by psychologists and financial advisors.

Here are the Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Last month, a Cape Town player won R86.9 million from a ticket purchased at a Shoprite Checkers store in Durbanville.

Recently, a Gauteng man won the R99.9 million PowerBall and a 72-year-old pensioner from KwaZulu-Natal bagged the R100 million Lotto jackpot after spending R7.50 on his ticket.

Meanwhile, another player could stand to win a whopping R108 million in the PowerBall on Friday.

The PowerBall stands at an estimated R56 million, with PowerBall Plus estimated at R52 million.

"At Ithuba, we are in the business of making dreams come true, we wish all our players well as they play," said Mabuza.



