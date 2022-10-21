1h ago

add bookmark

Search on for South African who holds winning R28m Lotto Plus ticket

accreditation
Nicole McCain and Nonkululeko Lekoma
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hunt is on for lucky R28 million Lotto Plus 1 winner
Hunt is on for lucky R28 million Lotto Plus 1 winner
News24
  • One lucky winner has bagged R28 million in Wednesday's Lotto Plus 1 draw.
  • The lucky winner played via the FNB banking app.
  • Ithuba has urged the winner to come forward and claim their winnings which they will receive tax-free within 72 hours following their claim.

The search is on for one lucky South African who bagged R28 million in Wednesday's Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The jackpot was won by an FNB customer who played via their banking app.

Banking app winners were first contacted by their bank to notify them of their winnings after which they were encouraged to proceed to claim their winnings at their nearest Ithuba regional offices, said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

The winnings will be received tax-free by the winner within 48 to 72 days. 

Additionally, Ithuba offers trauma and financial counselling by psychologists and financial advisors.

Here are the Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Last month, a Cape Town player won R86.9 million from a ticket purchased at a Shoprite Checkers store in Durbanville.

Recently, a Gauteng man won the R99.9 million PowerBall and a 72-year-old pensioner from KwaZulu-Natal bagged the R100 million Lotto jackpot after spending R7.50 on his ticket. 

Meanwhile, another player could stand to win a whopping R108 million in the PowerBall on Friday.

The PowerBall stands at an estimated R56 million, with PowerBall Plus estimated at R52 million. 

"At Ithuba, we are in the business of making dreams come true, we wish all our players well as they play," said Mabuza.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ithubalotto
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
9% - 3748 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
28% - 12052 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
42% - 17593 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
21% - 8963 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

10h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.31
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.51
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.89
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.9%
Gold
1,638.45
+0.6%
Silver
18.74
+0.3%
Palladium
1,993.50
-3.5%
Platinum
911.50
-0.6%
Brent Crude
92.38
-0.0%
Top 40
59,011
-0.6%
All Share
65,497
-0.5%
Resource 10
60,929
+0.9%
Industrial 25
78,386
-1.5%
Financial 15
14,910
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!

10h ago

Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!
Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills

18 Oct

Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo