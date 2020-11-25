12m ago

Search operation launched after Tzaneen teacher goes missing

Sesona Ngqakamba
Charmaine van Staden has been missing since Saturday.
Charmaine van Staden has been missing since Saturday.
PHOTO: Supplied by SAPS

Limpopo police have launched a search operation for a missing 55-year-old teacher from Tzaneen.

According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Marobo Seabela, Charmaine van Staden was last seen on Saturday at around 10:00.

She left home driving a red Hyundai i10 with registration FJK 447 L.

Seabela said Van Staden, who is a teacher at Hoërskool Ben Vorster, allegedly told her daughter she was heading to town, but never returned home.

On Monday, the police were notified she was missing and conducted unsuccessful search operations.

"Anyone with information that can assist the police to find the missing woman should contact investigating officer Warrant Officer Van Vuuren on 071 676 9667, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station," said Seabela.

Read more on:
polokwanelimpopomissing persons
