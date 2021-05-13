17m ago

add bookmark

Search still on for Cape Town mom of 7 who went missing more than a year ago

Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
One year later, Bonteheuwel mom Shanaaz Buffkins is still missing.
One year later, Bonteheuwel mom Shanaaz Buffkins is still missing.
Supplied
  • A Cape Town mother of seven remains missing after more than a year.
  • The woman's family reported her missing after she failed to come home.
  • Drugs are believed to have played a role in the disappearance of the missing mom.

It was a bitter-sweet Mother's Day for seven children, whose family was ripped apart after their mother disappeared without a trace more than a year ago.

Shanaaz Buffkins, 39, was last seen on 15 March last year when she went to visit her sister, Zainunesa, in Bonteheuwel.

After she left her sister's place, Buffkins assumed she would be going home to her children, but it never happened.

Only when the country was placed under Level 3 of the lockdown did the family start asking questions about Shanaaz because nobody had seen her in months.

"I found it very weird that my sister never came to visit me anymore as she always came to show her face," the sister said.

READ | More affidavits filed in Kinnear hand grenade accused's case

When the family discovered that the last anyone saw or heard from her was in March, the Buffkins family went to open a case at the Bishop Lavis police station in January this year.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that a missing persons case was registered at Bishop Lavis SAPS on 6 January.

"The victim has been missing since March 2020. The investigation to locate the missing person is still ongoing," he said.

Zainunesa said she still cannot believe that a year has passed since she heard from her sister. She said: 

It pains me that no one knows where she is, and it's even more frustrating that I can't phone her because she has no cellphone.

She described her sister as a very "mischievous" person, who loves laughing and cracking jokes.

She added that, during her sister's marriage, she was introduced to drugs and had not been able to keep from using.

"Whoonga is the drug of choice my sister was using. She never booked into a rehab because she was so hooked on the drug. It was impossible to convince her otherwise," she said.

Shanaaz has seven kids; four were in foster care due to her increased drug addiction, two stay on their own, and one stays with his father in Athlone.  

Founder and CEO of the Western Cape missing persons unit, Candice van der Rheede, said they were made aware that Shanaaz was on drugs, but added that she would not abandon her children.

"Covid has affected our investigation in a big way as the team has been restricted from doing any tracing operations during the lockdown period," said Van der Rheede.

She added that operations have restarted, and the team is working hard to locate Shanaaz. 

Zainunesa said: "I just want my sister to come back home. This will be our second Eid without her, and Eid is just not the same anymore. I miss her so much and her children miss their mom."

The police said an investigating officer met with the Buffkins family this week to discuss any possible new leads.

Anyone with any information can contact Detective Sergeant de Kock on 021 935 9821 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townmissing persons
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 6183 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 5662 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 658 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

12h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.08
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.77
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.02
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,826.57
+0.6%
Silver
27.04
+0.2%
Palladium
2,883.96
+0.8%
Platinum
1,210.07
-0.3%
Brent Crude
69.32
+1.1%
Top 40
60,211
-2.1%
All Share
66,169
-1.9%
Resource 10
69,474
-3.1%
Industrial 25
82,513
-1.5%
Financial 15
12,499
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo