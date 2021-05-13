Search still on for Cape Town mom of 7 who went missing more than a year ago

A Cape Town mother of seven remains missing after more than a year.

The woman's family reported her missing after she failed to come home.

Drugs are believed to have played a role in the disappearance of the missing mom.

It was a bitter-sweet Mother's Day for seven children, whose family was ripped apart after their mother disappeared without a trace more than a year ago.

Shanaaz Buffkins, 39, was last seen on 15 March last year when she went to visit her sister, Zainunesa, in Bonteheuwel.

After she left her sister's place, Buffkins assumed she would be going home to her children, but it never happened.

Only when the country was placed under Level 3 of the lockdown did the family start asking questions about Shanaaz because nobody had seen her in months.

"I found it very weird that my sister never came to visit me anymore as she always came to show her face," the sister said.

READ | More affidavits filed in Kinnear hand grenade accused's case

When the family discovered that the last anyone saw or heard from her was in March, the Buffkins family went to open a case at the Bishop Lavis police station in January this year.



Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that a missing persons case was registered at Bishop Lavis SAPS on 6 January.

"The victim has been missing since March 2020. The investigation to locate the missing person is still ongoing," he said.

Zainunesa said she still cannot believe that a year has passed since she heard from her sister. She said:

It pains me that no one knows where she is, and it's even more frustrating that I can't phone her because she has no cellphone.

She described her sister as a very "mischievous" person, who loves laughing and cracking jokes.



She added that, during her sister's marriage, she was introduced to drugs and had not been able to keep from using.

"Whoonga is the drug of choice my sister was using. She never booked into a rehab because she was so hooked on the drug. It was impossible to convince her otherwise," she said.

Shanaaz has seven kids; four were in foster care due to her increased drug addiction, two stay on their own, and one stays with his father in Athlone.

Founder and CEO of the Western Cape missing persons unit, Candice van der Rheede, said they were made aware that Shanaaz was on drugs, but added that she would not abandon her children.

"Covid has affected our investigation in a big way as the team has been restricted from doing any tracing operations during the lockdown period," said Van der Rheede.

She added that operations have restarted, and the team is working hard to locate Shanaaz.

Zainunesa said: "I just want my sister to come back home. This will be our second Eid without her, and Eid is just not the same anymore. I miss her so much and her children miss their mom."

The police said an investigating officer met with the Buffkins family this week to discuss any possible new leads.

Anyone with any information can contact Detective Sergeant de Kock on 021 935 9821 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.