Search still on for men who raped Free State teenager 2 years ago

The search is still on for men who raped a Free State teenager 2 years ago.
  • The search for two men who raped a 15-year-old girl in 2020 is continuing. 
  • Free State police claim she was on her way home when the men approached her, covered her mouth with a jersey and took turns raping her. 
  • At some point, one of them asked the girl to give them information about a gang called Mapotoketsi.

Two men who raped a girl under a bridge near a graveyard in the Free State are still at large.

In early January 2020 at around 20:15, the girl, who was 15 at the time, was on her way home from a friend's place when the men accosted her and took her to a nearby graveyard where they took turns raping her. 

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit has been looking for the two suspects ever since.

According to Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Sinah Mpakane, the men threatened to kill her if she screamed.

"They covered her mouth with a jersey, and told her not to scream or they would stab her. They took her to a bridge that's not too far from a graveyard and instructed her to take her clothes off. They then took turns raping her."

When they were done, Mpakane said, the two men took her to an informal settlement near Matamong Section and threatened to kill her.

However, one of them told the girl he had convinced his friend not to kill her and from that moment on, she was now his girlfriend.

The man asked her to give him information about a gang called Mapotoketsi, and she told them she did not know anything about the group, said Mpakane. 

She added: "When they got closer to some other shacks, one of the men raped her again and when he was done, both men left her in that section and she ran home."

When the 15-year-old arrived home, she told her sister what had happened and they went to the Wesselsbron police station, where a case of rape was opened, said Mpakane.

