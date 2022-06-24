3h ago

Search still ongoing for boy who fell down manhole almost two weeks ago, family increasingly desperate

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
Johannesburg Emergency Services officials have been searching for Khayalethu Magadla after he fell into a manhole while playing with friends.
Joburg EMS

The family of Khayalethu Magadla are growing increasingly desperate to find the six-year-old boy after he fell down a manhole in Dlamini, Soweto, almost two weeks ago.

The young boy's family shared what a difficult time it has been. "The wait is daunting. Khaya's parents are now more concerned with the fact that days are passing and there is still no sign of him," said Khanyisile Tshabalala, a family spokesperson.

She added: "We are hanging in there, taking it day by day... what can we say."

According to Emergency Management Service's spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, a 13km-long pipeline was scoured by rescuers - with no success.

"We are now moving from the fourth manhole into the split chamber in Eldorado Park. This is where everything flowing along the pipeline ends," said Mulaudzi. 

To aid in the search, inflatable boats will be used to search along the pipeline. 

Alternative water supply was arranged for parts of Soweto as sections of the supply system were isolated to allow the rescue team to inspect the sewer line.

Mobile water tankers were being sent across Soweto on Friday, with Johannesburg Water updating residents of their location on Twitter.

