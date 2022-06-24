Search still ongoing for boy who fell down manhole almost two weeks ago, family increasingly desperate

The family of Khayalethu Magadla are growing increasingly desperate to find the six-year-old boy after he fell down a manhole in Dlamini, Soweto, almost two weeks ago.

The young boy's family shared what a difficult time it has been. "The wait is daunting. Khaya's parents are now more concerned with the fact that days are passing and there is still no sign of him," said Khanyisile Tshabalala, a family spokesperson.

She added: "We are hanging in there, taking it day by day... what can we say."

According to Emergency Management Service's spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, a 13km-long pipeline was scoured by rescuers - with no success.

"We are now moving from the fourth manhole into the split chamber in Eldorado Park. This is where everything flowing along the pipeline ends," said Mulaudzi.

To aid in the search, inflatable boats will be used to search along the pipeline.