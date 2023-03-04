Search teams withdrawn for missing German tourist until new information comes to light

Police say while the search for the German tourist is ongoing, they have withdrawn search teams for now.

Nick Frischke went missing in the Hout Bay area on 15 February after he was robbed during a hike.

Official search teams will be sent back out once police have more information to inform their search.

Police said they have not called off the search for the missing German tourist who disappeared in the Western Cape over two weeks ago, but their search teams have been withdrawn for the moment.



Nick Frischke went missing in the Karbonkelberg and Hout Bay area on 15 February after arriving in the country on 6 February for a two-week holiday.

The 22-year-old from Brandenberg near Cottbus, was on a hike when he was robbed.

Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin have been charged with aggravated robbery after they were found in possession of Frischke’s belongings.

The suspects have pointed out the area where they say they robbed the man on the 15 February, but they claim he ran away. And he has been missing since.

Teams have been combing the mountainous terrain up until Friday.

The Sentinel, or Hangberg, is a which is a popular hiking route with its peak creating a picturesque sheer cliff drop towards the ocean.

Frischke left his Pinelands Airbnb on foot the day before he was robbed and took an e-hailing service to Hout Bay.

Craig Wylie, director of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at Western Cape Government Health and Wellness, said the service was initially involved in the search.

As per procedure, after the initial search period, EMS handed the mandate to SAPS as it became a missing persons case.

“The scene was handed over to SAPS after the initial search, SAPS continued the searches in which we still assisted because we had resources like the Drone Unit.”





He said the Drone Unit was involved in the search up until Friday.

Wylie said an extensive search of the area had been done.

Hundreds of man-hours have been contributed by the Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) team and members have given up days of their time in the search for Frischke.

David Nel, a WSAR spokesperson said the team has been stood down by SAPS, pending new information.

“As soon as we are requested [to continue the search] we will do so. The investigation is ongoing and we will continue to assist and contribute where needed.”

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said search teams had been withdrawn until new information comes forward.

“The search has not been called off entirely. Official search teams have been withdrawn from the mountain after the entire area was scouted, but as new information comes to light, SAPS members assisted by other role players are resuming searches.

“The disappearance of Nick Frischke is still under investigation, and he is still regarded as missing.

“Five suspects who were arrested on a robbery charge have made their court appearance last week in Wynberg after some of Frischke’s belongings were found in their possession. They are due back in court this week,” Traut said.

Meanwhile, members of the Hout Bay community continued the search in their own capacity on Saturday.

Community member and mountaineer Andre van Schalkwyk said he and a group of around 30 civilians went in their unofficial capacity to search for Frischke in the morning.

He said the group searched the Hangberg village area and Sentinel surroundings where the man was last seen.



