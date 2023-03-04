4m ago

Share

Search teams withdrawn for missing German tourist until new information comes to light

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nick Frischke (22) went missing on 15 February after he was robbed in Hout Bay.
Nick Frischke (22) went missing on 15 February after he was robbed in Hout Bay.
Supplied
  • Police say while the search for the German tourist is ongoing, they have withdrawn search teams for now.
  • Nick Frischke went missing in the Hout Bay area on 15 February after he was robbed during a hike.
  • Official search teams will be sent back out once police have more information to inform their search. 

Police said they have not called off the search for the missing German tourist who disappeared in the Western Cape over two weeks ago, but their search teams have been withdrawn for the moment.

Nick Frischke went missing in the Karbonkelberg and Hout Bay area on 15 February after arriving in the country on 6 February for a two-week holiday.

The 22-year-old from Brandenberg near Cottbus, was on a hike when he was robbed.

Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin have been charged with aggravated robbery after they were found in possession of Frischke’s belongings.

The suspects have pointed out the area where they say they robbed the man on the 15 February, but they claim he ran away. And he has been missing since.

Teams have been combing the mountainous terrain up until Friday.

READ | Still no trace of missing German tourist Nick Frischke as search gets desperate

The Sentinel, or Hangberg, is a which is a popular hiking route with its peak creating a picturesque sheer cliff drop towards the ocean.

Frischke left his Pinelands Airbnb on foot the day before he was robbed and took an e-hailing service to Hout Bay.

Craig Wylie, director of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at Western Cape Government Health and Wellness, said the service was initially involved in the search.

As per procedure, after the initial search period, EMS handed the mandate to SAPS as it became a missing persons case.

“The scene was handed over to SAPS after the initial search, SAPS continued the searches in which we still assisted because we had resources like the Drone Unit.”


He said the Drone Unit was involved in the search up until Friday.

Wylie said an extensive search of the area had been done.

Hundreds of man-hours have been contributed by the Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) team and members have given up days of their time in the search for Frischke.

David Nel, a WSAR spokesperson said the team has been stood down by SAPS, pending new information.

“As soon as we are requested [to continue the search] we will do so. The investigation is ongoing and we will continue to assist and contribute where needed.”

READ | Community in Hout Bay holds on to hope of finding German tourist Nick Frischke

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said search teams had been withdrawn until new information comes forward.

“The search has not been called off entirely. Official search teams have been withdrawn from the mountain after the entire area was scouted, but as new information comes to light, SAPS members assisted by other role players are resuming searches.

“The disappearance of Nick Frischke is still under investigation, and he is still regarded as missing.

“Five suspects who were arrested on a robbery charge have made their court appearance last week in Wynberg after some of Frischke’s belongings were found in their possession. They are due back in court this week,” Traut said.

Meanwhile, members of the Hout Bay community continued the search in their own capacity on Saturday.

Community member and mountaineer Andre van Schalkwyk said he and a group of around 30 civilians went in their unofficial capacity to search for Frischke in the morning.

He said the group searched the Hangberg village area and Sentinel surroundings where the man was last seen.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nick frischkewestern capecape towncrime and courtsmissing
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
54% - 2297 votes
Lewis Hamilton
20% - 864 votes
Charles Leclerc
13% - 565 votes
George Russell
4% - 171 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
9% - 384 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Presidential paralysis on display, SA's belligerent bowling that beat the Windies

03 Mar

LISTEN | Presidential paralysis on display, SA's belligerent bowling that beat the Windies
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.14
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.83
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.32
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.28
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
977.56
0.0%
Palladium
1,452.46
0.0%
Gold
1,856.55
0.0%
Silver
21.27
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.83
+1.3%
Top 40
72,319
+1.0%
All Share
78,293
+1.0%
Resource 10
67,733
+2.4%
Industrial 25
104,205
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,540
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23061.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo